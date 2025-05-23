Advertisement
Triumph Bobber Stealth – Is This the Most Beautiful Bike Available Now?

Triumph’s Bonneville Bobber has long stood as a striking blend of heritage aesthetics and modern engineering. But with the introduction of the Stealth Edition, Triumph aimed to take things up a notch, not with more power or drastic design overhauls, but with an evocative visual twist that redefines how we experience a modern classic. Is this the most beautiful bike I’ve ever ridden?
May 23, 2025

We spent several weeks with the 2025 Triumph Bobber Stealth Edition to see whether this smoked-out, subtly rebellious take on the Bobber is more than just a fresh coat of paint. Spoiler alert: it absolutely is-but not just for the reasons you might expect.

You can read the full review (or watch the video) via print issue or the digital book:

Frank Duggan
Published

