New LS2 Narvik Adventure/Touring Jacket

Premium, all-season adventure/touring jacket at an accessible price.

New to the LS2 clothing collection, the AA-rated Narvik jacket delivers premium build and features, and all-season adaptability, at a budget-friendly price.

With large ventilation panels for summer rides, a removable thermal liner for colder months, and a fully waterproof/breathable membrane, the Narvik is ready for anything the weather throws at it – and at just £179.99, it offers exceptional value.

Engineered for All Seasons

Designed for year-round versatility, the Narvik has a fixed waterproof and breathable membrane (rated 8000mm H2O and 5000g/m²/24hrs) to deal with rain and perspiration. The removable thermal liner provides warmth when temperatures drop.

Large front ventilation panels with zip/button closures, double rear vents, and a two-way zip for sleeve openings allow airflow to be tailored to the conditions.

Certified Protection

The Narvik’s durable outer shell is made from 600D and 450D fabrics, reinforced with Ripstop in key areas.

Fully AA certified, it comes equipped with CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors as standard. The elbow armour can be adjusted across two positions for an optimal fit.

Riders can also level-up the protection, with the optional LS2 CE chest protectors and 851 Level 2 back protector (both available separately).

Rider-Focused Features

The fit can be fine-tuned using adjustment straps at the arms, waist and collar, with a side hook to hold the collar open in warm conditions.

Storage is generous too, with two large waterproof front pockets and a waterproof rear pocket that’s big enough for bulkier items like over-trousers or spare layers. There’s also an internal pocket for keeping a smartphone safe and out of sight.

Robust YKK zips and a neoprene collar with a comfort trim add to the feel of durability and comfort.

Available in specific men’s and women’s versions (men’s S-5XL / women’s XS-5XL), the Narvik offers premium performance for just £179.99 including VAT.

