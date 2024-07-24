Two of Paul Hollywood bikes heading to Iconic Auctioneers Silverstone Festival Sale

Two of Paul Hollywood’s Ducati Superleggera race bikes will be heading to auction next month with Iconic Auctioneers at their Silverstone Festival Sale on the 23rd – 25th August.

The TV Chefs 2014 Ducati 1199 Superleggera 1198cc and 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera 1285cc are estimated at between £35,000 – £45,000 each.

Both are limited editions and more information about the two stunning motorcycles, along with all the other bikes, cars and automobilia in the sale can be viewed at www.iconicauctioneers.com .

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/sa096d-lot-23649-2017-ducati-1299-superleggera-1285cc?el=23649&pn=1&pp=100

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2014-ducati-1199-superleggera-rec13761-2-silverston-0824?pn=1&el=23648&pp=100

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Iconic Auctioneers head to the official website: iconicauctioneers.com