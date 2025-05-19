Will it be five different winners in a row at Silverstone?

Four different winners from the last four races in 2025 and 10 different winners in the last 10 British GPs tease more unpredictability at Silverstone.

Silverstone awaits for the Tissot Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, one of the legacy events on a jam-packed 2025 calendar. Last laps have hosted victory-deciding passes bringing heartbreak and emotion in previous years, whilst 2025 is set to be no different. Following on from a mega French GP which resulted in unbridled joy for the home fans, can Silverstone serve up a treat as the seventh round of the season starts.

FOUR WINNERS IN FOUR GRAND PRIX: unpredictable at the top

Even though Championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has won every Sprint in the 2025 season, his success hasn’t been as prominent on Sundays. At times he’s been expected to dominate but his own mistakes or inclement weather have kept him from capitalising on his pace. However, two crashes in the French GP for brother and title rival Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) mean that 22 points split them in the standings, with Marc back ahead. Like at Lusail, Marc last won at Silverstone in 2014 – whilst Alex won the first Tissot Sprint at the venue in 2023.

Meanwhile, it was a complete disaster at Le Mans for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), admitting that unless a good feeling with the bike returns soon, the gap will soon become insurmountable. And that was before a crash on Sunday through zero fault of his own skittled him out of contention. Victory in the 2022 British GP and podiums in 2023 and 2024 are a good CV at Silvestone though, and Bagnaia will be desperate to claw back points and shrink the 51-point margin to teammate Marquez. As for our most recent winner of the season, nobody could have predicted that the oldest rider on the grid, Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR), would end France’s 71-year wait for a MotoGP winner at home. One of the most emotional victories we’re likely to see, the Frenchman’s form in 2025 will be worthy of a watchful eye in the UK.

HOT PROPERTY: Quartararo, Acosta and Aldeguer shine

Back-to-back poles for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) have seen him on the podium at Jerez before he crashed out of a near-certain podium at his home GP last time out. A winner at Silverstone en-route to the title in 2021, Quartararo and Yamaha’s competitivity will again be something to watch, particularly after the manufacturer’s recent Misano test. For Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Le Mans showcased the #37’s strongest weekend thus far, knocking on the door of the podium, only to be pipped by top rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), who bagged his first MotoGP rostrum. Both will likely battle it out again in the UK – Acosta got points in both the Sprint and GP last year whilst Aldeguer was the 2023 winner in Moto2™.

PAST WINNERS: Bastianini, Rins and Viñales previous Silverstone masters

Maverick Viñales, now with Red Bull KTM Tech3, is both on form in 2025 and took his first-ever GP win at Silverstone. He will most definitely be a rider to keep an eye on. Last year though, it was his now-teammate Enea Bastianini who rode a flawless British GP to secure victory – his penultimate one to date- whilst in 2019, Alex Rins won one of the greatest British GPs in an outstanding final corner pass on eventual Champion Marc Marquez. The aim for both will be altered slightly for 2025, but sights on the top ten will remain with both having featured in there in the last couple of rounds. KTM were strong last year with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) likewise the first non-Ducati rider home. The South African seeks a return to the top ten after a second DNF of 2025 at Le Mans.

APRILIA HOPES: happy memories from Silverstone

Grand Prix winners in 2023 with Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia come into the British GP after having three bikes inside the top ten at Le Mans. With Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) still out injured and replaced by Lorenzo Savadori, teammate Marco Bezzecchi will be expected to fly the flag once again and arrives at a circuit where he was on pole in 2023 and in contention for victory. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) and rookie teammate Ai Ogura both have high hopes for Silverstone, with Fernandez targeting his first back-to-back top tens this season, whilst Ogura seeks three in a row; he was on pole in Moto2™ in 2024.

BOUNCING BACK: riders with points to prove at Round 7

Le Mans wasn’t the easiest for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio; a top ten last year at Silverstone and P5 in 2019 for Franky will spur him on, whereas is just 11 points behind his teammate in the standings and was fifth last year at the British venue. Elsewhere, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP duo Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira hope for a strong showing; Miller crashed at Le Mans and could have been in with a shout of victory whilst Oliveira’s return likewise ended in the gravel despite a strong display in the trickiest of conditions on Sunday. Both have been top four at Silverstone, with Miller on the podium in 2022.

The only rider to score points in every GP so far, Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) aims to continue that form in the UK whilst teammate Joan Mir will undergo an assessment on Thursday following his crash at Le Mans. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) will also need to be cleared after missing Le Mans due to arm-pump surgery after the Jerez Test. Elsewhere at Honda, however, there’s a completely new proposition too: former Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro will wildcard with HRC. That could be interesting – and right after fellow Honda development rider Takaaki Nakagami took P6 at Le Mans on his first wildcard of the year.

Faster, forward, fearless is our tagline. Silverstone delivers on all three – one of the true behemoths on the calendar where man and machine are pushed to the limit. Will we see another different winner, another chapter of history written or another twist in the Championship? Tune in on Sunday to find out as the British GP is go at 13:00 local time (UTC+1).

