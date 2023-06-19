Will Öncü vs Sasaki take on Assen?

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) did everything he needed to in Germany to keep that impressive lead going, taking third and another podium on a day where he couldn’t quite push to fight for that win.

But looking at the pace of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), the Spaniard will want to hit back at Assen.

Öncü and Sasaki almost created their own Grand Prix class in Germany, staging a tense chess match right to the flag and disappearing in a private duel to do so. Can they show that speed once again at Assen? Both are used to running at the front, but not quite that far in front. Öncü is also now a Grand Prix winner after coming so so close, so many times. With the pressure off in that regard, box ticked, he’ll be an interesting one to watch. As ever! Are the veterans now back in that groove?

Tune in for more Moto3™ on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT+2) to find out!

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – German GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 125pts

2. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 84pts

3. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 81pts

4. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – 79pts

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 20pts

27. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com