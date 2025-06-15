Worldssp: Oncu Takes The Spoils In Shortened Supersport Race

WorldSSP: A red flag on Lap 13, due to a Kaito Toba (PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team) crash, saw Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) take the honours after an action packed battle at the front.

Oncu spent the early laps battling with Stefano Manzi but on Lap 9 the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing rider crashed from the lead at Turn 16. The battle at the front was now a four rider group and when the red flag came out Oncu was 0.291s ahead of Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) and Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse).

Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) matched his season’s best result in fifth position. The Spaniard came out of a race long scrap with Roberto Garcia (GMT94-YAMAHA). On his debut weekend in the class the 19 year old impressed to come away with a top six finish.

Championship Highlights

Manzi’s non-score today sees his championship lead reduced to 47 points over Oncu

Oncu’s victory saw him jump from fourth in the standings to second

Bo Bendsneyder could only come away with eighth position at the flag today. The MV Agusta Reparto Corse drops one place in the standings while a non-score for Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) sees him now sitting fifth at the halfway point of the campaign

Yamaha now holds a 96 point lead over Ducati in the Manufacturers’ Standings

P1 – Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

"I'm happy because I was really disappointed yesterday. I was sad after making a small mistake but today the team promised me an incredible bike. You could see in the result that this was true! I have to say a big thanks to my team and to Yamaha because they did an amazing job. We focused only on riding and staying consistent. I'm not thinking about the championship because the priority is to be on the podium and to enjoy our racing. After some really difficult times in the past I feel that I deserve to enjoy moments like this."

WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

2. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.291s

3. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.424s

4. Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.846s

5. Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) +4.924s

6. Roberto Garcia (GMT94-YAMAHA) +6.290s

Fastest lap: Tom Booth-Amos (Triumph) – 1’37.741s

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com





