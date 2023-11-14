WP SUSPENSION LAUNCHES PRO COMPONENTS WINTER PROMOTIONS

Riders can benefit from huge £1,000 savings on PRO COMPONENTS fork and shock packages.

It’s that time of year again. Post-work rides are a thing of the past, trails are treacherous and tracks are closed – we know, winter riding is tough. That’s why WP Suspension is offering a huge £1,000 saving on XACT PRO and XPLOR PRO packages when fork and shock are purchased together, offering riders the opportunity to reset, rebuild and take their rig to race winning status. Available from participating WP Authorised Centres, this exciting new promotion offers both motocross and enduro trailblazers a serious suspension set-up at a seriously reduced rate.

XACT PRO – SAVE £1,000 ON FORK AND SHOCK PACKAGES

Harness your full potential and aim get poised for the podium with suspension that embodies title-winning motocross technology developed through decades of world championship wins. Matched with unpreceded reliability, XACT PRO COMPONENTS will take you to the top.

Offer available only when XACT PRO fork and XACT PRO shock are purchased together – offer includes limited-edition product. Available for MY23 KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles models, MY24 GASGAS models and all model year Honda and Kawasaki models. Offer ends 30th November 2023.

XPLOR PRO – SAVE £1,000 ON FORK AND SHOCK PACKAGES

Reach the highest mountaintops, cross the roughest rivers and leave the competition behind by upgrading to XPLOR PRO COMPONENTS. Primed for facing every riding condition imaginable, this premium suspension upgrade will provide you with control of your next move, the power and dynamics of your bike and the unpredictable weather while out in the elements.

Offer available only when XPLOR PRO fork and XPLOR PRO shock are purchased together. Available on MY24 KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS enduro models only. Offer ends 30th November 2023.

Full terms and conditions available at all participating Authorised WP Centres.

More information can be found on the WP Suspension website HERE, with a full list of WP Authorised Centres available HERE.

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com