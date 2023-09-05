1938 Brough Superior SS100 £260,000 at Iconic Auctioneers

As iconic as it gets… the Rolls Royce of motorcycles. 1938 Brough Superior SS100 990cc – Guided at £240,000 – £260,000.

This is as much a legend as it is a superb motorbike, it comes trailing romance and provenance and rightfully the respect of the whole motorcycle world. It is a bike that bikers dream of and now it comes to sale with Iconic Auctioneers at a guide price of £240,000 to £260,000.

The “Rolls Royce of Motorcycles” was the way the press, in period, described George Brough’s bespoke machines. Favoured by the rich and famous and built using the best components and most powerful engines available at the time, it was the bike chosen by TE Lawrence AKA ‘Lawrence of Arabia’.

The Brough name is better known for motorcycles than cars, as the company produced over 3,000 two-wheelers between 1919 and 1940. Dubbed the `Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles’, they were prestige machines that attracted a discerning clientele, and among the many famous Brough owners were George Bernard Shaw and T E Lawrence who had no less than eight and, of course, famously lost his life on one.

In fact, the only bike more special than the one being sold by Iconic Auctioneers would be the TE Lawrence bike if ever that turned up for sale – the true Holy Grail of motorcycles, an icon of its kind – the whispers speak of a £1m price tag.

The SS80 used side-valve engines and were road tested to 80mph before being released from the factory, the SS100 used an overhead-valve engine and were road tested to 100mph. This, very well known, Matchless 990cc OHV SS100 (GUM 239) is presented in excellent overall condition and in good running order. It is one of only 102 Matchless bikes produced in total with 34 built with sprung frames and circa only 25 surviving today.

Fitted from new with a Norton 4-speed gearbox, Castle forks and twin float carburettor. Correct numbers and restored by specialist Brough restorer, Tony Cripps, in 2010 to its current condition. Registered new on New Years Eve 1938 and shipped to dealers Watson Cairns Ltd. of Leeds. It has a known history since 1954 and with current owner since 2018.

Extensive history file included, containing photos of the bike on a test run with Ron Storey and Barry Robinson in 1954 at the Brough Superior Works in Nottingham and at a Brough Rally in 1962 fitted with a sidecar, copies of old RF60 log books, photos and details of its restoration in 2010, original continuation RF60 dated 1954, a letter from Barry Robinson and copies of the article he wrote, restoration documents and photos, two old MOTs, old tax discs and other associated paperwork. The original fuel tank is included but not fitted.

The machine is a winner of numerous awards including ‘Best MX SS100’ at the Brough Rally (twice), ‘Best ridden to show’ once and best bike at VMCC Rally twice. This lot offers a fabulous opportunity to own a well-known and correct Brough Superior MX SS100. UK-registered on a current V5C.

