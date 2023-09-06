Search
SIMPSON helmets: full ECE22.06 range exposed

SIMPSON helmets: full ECE22.06 range exposed

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

SIMPSON helmets: full ECE22.06 range exposed

Simpson Helmets: Full Ece22.06 Range ExposedSimpson Race Products have been in the motorsport safety business since 1959. It all began with brake chutes for drag-cars. 1967 was Simpson the first company to manufacture Nomex fire suits for racing.

Since then Simpson have developed more than 200 innovative products for motorsports safety and become one of the leading brands in the World. Simpson have for many years been the leading supplier of safety equipment to the most challenging motorsports in the world, sports like Drag Racing, Nascar and IndyCars.

Simpson now produce their iconic designs for motorcycle road use, compliant with the new ECE 22-06 regulation. Simpson design, develop and manufacture their products inside USA.
Simpson Helmets: Full Ece22.06 Range Exposed
VENOM:

Carbon

CODE: SCFEP021CRBCRB

RRP: £559.99

Have Blue

CODE: S3FEP022HAVGRE

RRP:£419.99

Comanche

CODE: S3FEP022COMGR

RRP:£419.99

Solid

MATT BLACK: S3FEP021SOLMBK

GLOSS BLACK: S3FEP021SOLBLK

GLOSS WHITE: S3FEP021SOLWHT

RRP:£399.99

DARKSOME:

Solid

MATT BLACK: S3UEP062SOLMBK

GLOSS BLACK: S3UEP062SOLBLK

GLOSS WHITE: S3UEP062SOLWHT

RRP:£399.99

SPEED:

MATT BLACK: STFESPE2SOLMBK

GLOSS BLACK: STFESPE2SOLBLK

GLOSS WHITE: STFESPE2SOLWHT

RRP:£269.99

For more information on Simpson in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

