MotoE: it all comes down to Misano

Casadei arrives at the decider 21 points clear, with two more races – on home turf – to go

Barcelona hosted some serious drama in the 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. Going in, Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) held a 15-point lead and just two races later it’s Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) heading into the decider at Misano with 21 points in hand. A last lap touch and then a crash on his home turf makes it a mountain to climb for Torres to lift the crown, and now we’re heading onto home turf for Casadei and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™).

Torres remains Casadei’s closest challenger for the crown with that 21-point deficit, but he’s not on home turf. Still, he’s had some pace at Misano and now it’s all or nothing too – something that could unlock that extra magic if Torres can walk the tightrope of risk and reward. If track records count in this new era though, the rider to watch may well be Ferrari.

22 points back is a fairly sizeable margin, but anything can still happen. And Ferrari earned his moniker the King of Misano by winning, winning, and winning again at the Adriatic venue. It’s where he stamped some authority on the 2019 Cup by doing the double, and he’s added four more victories at Misano since then for a whopping total of six. No other MotoE™ rider has a similar record at any other track.

The final rider in with a long but still possible shot at the crown is Hector Garzo(Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™). He’s 44 points back so he needs to make some big strides in Race 1 to stay in contention even before the final race of the year gets underway. Can he at least cut that gap first time out?

Rivals aside though, Casadei’s form of late is just about the worst-case scenario for his competitors. He’s 0.044 seconds away from having taken five wins in a row, only losing out by that margin in Race 1 in Barcelona. And that was to Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) – fast and surely a podium threat again at Misano, but not a threat for the crown. Casadei also has a win at Misano and a slew of podiums under his belt at the venue too. After taking 120 points from a possible 125 in the last five races, can anyone really beat Casadei to the crown?

Tune in to find out as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship goes out with a bang at Misano! Here are the key times for all the electric action in local time:

Thursday 15:00: pre-event Press Conference (live on social media channels)

Friday 17:00: Qualifying (live on MotoE™ YouTube)

Saturday 12:15: Race 1

Saturday 16:10: Race 2

Tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming. Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

Make sure to check out our pre-round stats, attached below, and a comprehensive media pack about the Championship in 2023 – including a more in-depth dive into the new Ducati, information from smart charging partner Enel X Way, and a look at the Michelin MotoE™ tyres.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com