Dixon steals the limelight as Acosta and Arbolino look for more at Misano

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) proved he was no one trick pony last time out, closing in a chunk of points on second overall Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and a good few on Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Neither had shining weekends in Barcelona, although for Arbolino it was zero points on Sunday despite a finish.

The home turf of Misano would be a perfect venue to hit back. But it would likewise, from the opposite perspective, be the perfect place for Acosta to make a point. So can they get back on top?

Dixon will be a tough rival on a wave of confidence, and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) likewise although he’s still looking for that win. Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) arrives from a first podium in the class too, so he’ll want to back that up. Meanwhile, Alonso Lopez (+Ego SpeedUp), teammate Fermin Aldeguer and Austria winner Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) will all want to move forward. And what about Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia)?

Who will reign San Marino? We’ll find out on Sunday at 12:15 (GMT +2)!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com