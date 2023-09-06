Built on hardcore rally performance: KTM announces exclusive 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally pre-order.

Inspired by the spirit of the world’s two-wheeled explorers; the 2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY harnesses the very best of KTM’s rally success and engineering know-how as the most performance driven Adventure motorcycle yet. But that isn’t all! This limited-edition model is ready to pre-order on 20th September 2023 and to go alongside this special motorcycle, KTM has launched an incredible ULTIMATE KTM DESERT EXPERIENCE event, with 34 spaces exclusively available for those purchasing the new bike.

Offroad is at the heart of KTM and its rally racing prominence in iconic events, such as the Dakar Rally, is central to the READY TO RACE mantra of the Austrian brand. With that in mind, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY encompasses this rally racing prowess in an Adventure machine like no other. With only 700 of these models available worldwide, this exceptional bike, clad with comparable components to 2023 Dakar Rally winner Kevin Benavides’ Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 RALLY bike, is the most offroad capable two-wheeled Adventurer on the market.

Style, functionality and technology are important, but feel and rideability are perhaps the most critical features of a motorcycle designed to conquer the longest days in the desert and trickiest of stony ravines. That’s why the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY boasts sublime suspension componentry by way of the lightweight WP XPLOR PRO 7548 fork system, featuring Cone Valve technology, in combination with the WP XPLOR PRO 6746 shock absorber – both of which are from the WP Pro Components range. With WP’s experience from successful rally competition, this premium suspension offers the highest level of damping performance in the toughest of conditions, giving the rider a limitless feeling to push harder and faster, while maintaining a high level of comfort and control. In addition, this 270mm travel set up provides a superior ride for globetrotters carrying large amounts of luggage or a pillion on their journeys, both on asphalt and offroad.

Performance-driven means factory developed. The 889 cc KTM engine offers 105 hp with 100 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, and is complimented by a selection of KTM POWER PARTS as standard, such as the lightweight Akrapovič Slip-on Line exhaust system, similar to that used by KTM’s factory racing teams. With its Offroad ABS system, Traction Control, TURN-BY-TURN+ navigation, TECH PACK and multiple ride modes to suit varying terrain, the standard fitment technology on the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, delivered to the rider through its 5” TFT display and Connectivity Unit kit, makes this exciting two-wheeler the perfect tool to explore new horizons. With all areas of the riding experience considered, this exceptional model boasts a race-specific Rally seat, heavy duty wheels with Excel rims and Rally footpegs for increased feeling and grip on long liaisons and tougher terrain. Carbon tank guards team offer extra protection and are backed up by protection for the engine, rear master cylinder and suspension, all fitted as standard. A Supersprox-Stealth rear sprocket is utilised as is a brand-new rally-derived and eye-catching functional design. No stone has been left unturned in developing this incredibly capable offroader, which is likely to make the lucky owners the envy of their fellow explorers.

As the orange icing on the cake, 34 thrill-seeking adventurers that purchase a KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, one of the most hardcore adventure machines available, have the opportunity to join offroad legends, like Johnny Aubert, at THE ULTIMATE KTM DESERT EXPERIENCE. The event will take place in Morocco and will be split across two dates: 3rd – 7th March and 7th – 11th March, 2024. The lucky participants will be offered a full-factory style package provided by KTM, to include the use of a fully prepped bike and all the necessary technical support required for desert exploration, transport during the trip and luxury accommodation for a three-night stay. To top it off, attendees will spend one special night camping in the desert with KTM for the total price of just 4,900 € (incl. VAT). With three days of riding on the very terrain the KTM Factory Rally Team carries out their testing, a fully guided, dedicated route, and a fully prepared KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, this event will be a trip of a lifetime. Experience the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY the way it should be. THE ADVENTURE AWAITS!

2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY HIGHLIGHTS

Powerful KTM 889 cc parallel twin engine

WP XPLOR PRO Suspension from the WP Pro Components range

TURN-BY-TURN+ navigation

Superior technology including ABS linked with Ride Modes

Akrapovič ‘Slip-on Line’ exhaust

Race-specific Rally seat

Heavy duty wheels (2.15×21″; 4.00×18”) with Excel rims

Rally footpegs with wider footprint

Carbon tank guards

Aluminium guard for rear master cylinder

TECH PACK with Motor Slip Regulation, Cruise Control, Quickshifter+ and Rally Mode

Connectivity Unit kit fully compatible with KTMconnect

Engine protection grill

Supersprox-Stealth rear sprocket

New fork guard with additional protection around the front tyre

New Rally CTG with two-colour fuel tank

EURO 5b homologation

The 2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is available to pre-order on 20th September 2023 at a retail price of £20,899.

READY TO RACE adventurers can pre-order the 2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY HERE.

For more information on THE ULTIMATE KTM DESERT EXPERIENCE, visit the dedicated page HERE.