Chasing down Holgado: can the field close in again at Misano?

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) didn’t have the best weekend in Barcelona.

Or more, the weekend was going pretty well right until the very final lap as the number 96 crashed out and gave his rivals an open goal. But after late drama for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he was penalised for contact with a wide David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) at the final corner, only Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) capitalised with the podium. And yet…

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) had arguably the toughest weekend of the title frontrunners in terms of pace, and his podium run came to an end, but a hard-fought fourth saw the Japanese rider cash in. He’s now only 13 points off Holgado and 19 ahead of Masia, with Öncü now one point behind the Leopard rider. How will that picture look after Misano?

If now two-time winner David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) has anything to do with it, he’ll be the rider making the biggest gains. He’s now within 46 points of the top in sixth… and that’s despite that crash out the lead in Austria. Can a rookie dare to dream? Tune in for more Moto3™ action this weekend, with lights out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday!

