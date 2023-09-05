The 2024 KTM 450 Rally Replica: factory-derived equipment for the toughest terrain.

With so many unknowns over 1,000s of miles of racing, the Dakar Rally is the pinnacle of rally-raid and notoriously one of the most difficult events in the world; that’s why using the best equipment developed by the most successful team in rally history makes the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA an outstanding choice for competitors to rely on.

The Dakar Rally is one of the few events where amateur riders can compete alongside professionals and while this gives the opportunity for emerging rally racing talent to showcase their ability, the factory-developed KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA provides racers with similar equipment to their factory counterparts. From its KTM 450cc SOHC engine, to its purpose-built rider triangle for aiding long days in the saddle, and Pankl six-speed transmission, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA is developed with experience, exquisite engineering and intense durability testing – all approved and tested by factory riders such as this year’s Dakar Rally winner, Kevin Benavides.

Built on success, there are few differences between the replica machine and its sister model, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s KTM 450 RALLY bike. The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA, a serious machine for those racing in national and international rally competitions or adventure events, such as the KTM ADVENTURE RALLY, has also been the springboard of many rally careers. Mason Klein, who began competing at rally events in 2020, won the Rally2 class in the World Rally-Raid Championship (2022), before taking a stage win at this year’s Dakar Rally aboard his KTM machine, with a number of top 10 stage results.

The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA has been the motorcycle of choice for many successful competitors such as Paolo Lucci and Brad Cox, both of whom are battling for the Dakar Rally2 category victory in 2023, and like their racing peers, compete at several international rallies throughout the season. In a notorious race where just reaching the finish line is a huge achievement, it’s also important not to forget the brave warriors of Dakar; those riders who compete in the Original By Motul class (Malle Moto). In this category, racers compete without any mechanical assistance and on average 70% of entrants annually choose KTM machinery, which is testament to the solid reliability and incredible pedigree of the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA.

The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA boasts state-of-the-art components that have been developed in the extremes of the desert and the gnarliest of stony terrain. With minimal weight, comfortable ergonomics and rideability at the heart of the design, the WP XACT PRO COMPONENTS suspension offers a precise feel, consistent performance, all-important traction, and is built to absorb high speed hits and whatever the unpredictable terrain throws at it. The 450 cc powerplant is light yet durable, with an optimised power delivery thanks to its cutting-edge Keihin Management system and ECU maps, refined for the conditions of rally racing. The Pankl transmission is the same as used by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, as is the exceptional chrome-moly steel frame.

“The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA is an extension of our factory development programme and has been the choice of countless riders on their quest to either just complete rally races such as the Dakar, or reach results close to the professionals. The bike is READY TO RACE out of the crate, and has all of the required capabilities for high-level success. Many riders have relied on this motorcycle to help them achieve their rally goals, and it is developed in-line with our Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Dakar Rally winning machine. This model usually sells-out fast, and it’s great to see so many of them battling at the rallies around the world.” – KTM Rally Technical Manager, Stefan Huber.

2024 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA – HIGHLIGHTS

// Limited edition READY TO RACE model with only 80 units available

// Unrivaled 450 cc SOHC fuel-injected engine

// Race-spec chassis developed through competition

// 48 mm WP XACT PRO closed cartridge forks [Cone Valve]

// WP XACT PRO fully-adjustable shock

// Premium-quality Akrapovič exhaust system

// Purposely designed for multi-stage cross-country competition