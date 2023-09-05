Wheel Your Way To Stafford And See The Best Of The Best

WHETHER you’re interested in Hondas or Yamahas, or if Suzuki’s and BMWs are more to your taste, you’ll find plenty of breath-taking motorcycles to gaze over throughout the weekend of October 14-15 at the Staffordshire county showground for the UKs biggest and best classic bike show.

Here’s a selection of just 4 bikes out of the many that have come out of the garage that we know you’ll want to check out.

After being sold over 30 years ago, Ray Robinson was determined to restore his Honda CB7500 K1 to full working order. Whilst it took him 7 years to persuade the owner to sell it back to him, it took him just 1 year and hundreds of hours to restore his beautiful motorcycle from a bunch of parts to a fully working motorcycle.

David Smiths Yamaha RD350 LC is a prime example of a sublime motor. He put in 8 long years of blood, sweat and tears to restore this timeless RD that he could enjoy riding as well as bringing it back up to factory standard (which he succeeded in doing so) with the original paint, original decals and many of the parts having the original manufacturers’ finishes to them, he has managed to bring it back up to near enough its original spec!

Recreating a Suzuki XR 69 is never an easy job, but Nigel Griffiths successfully managed to build one from scratch from just photos and his own intimate knowledge of the Suzuki GS1000 that he raced back in the day! Not only did he make a lot of the parts himself, but he also had to make most of the tools and jigs to be able to build it in the first place!

Richard Gibbons took on the task of restoring a BMW R100 Café racer including features such as the later BMW K100 forks, Tarozzi rear sets and clip-ons along with many one-off parts as well as the engine being sorted by renowned BMW engineer Steve Scriminger. From the original sales receipt to the finished bike, it has almost a complete history!

Along with our show stopping display of bikes, there will be the final of the Back Street Heroes Custom Championships and the renowned, Henry Cole as this year’s special guest – who will also be joined by Guy (Skid) Willison and Allen Millyard to tell you all about their trials and tribulations in the biking world along with their recent world record; the fastest tandem motorcycle, reaching a top speed of 183.5mph.

Ticket price information:

Advance tickets, Saturday and Sunday: £15.50

Tickets purchased on the day, Saturday and Sunday: £18

Under 15s go free (both days)

Show opening times:

Advance ticket holders gain entry to the show from 9am. Tickets bought on the day entitle visitors to enter from 9.30am. Show closes 5pm both days.

Camping facilities:

One hundred camping spaces are available at £60 each.

For details on all of Mortons Media Group’s upcoming events visit mortonsevents.co.uk