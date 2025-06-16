1952 Matchless G80S Owned By Bud Ekins to be Featured at Iconic Motorcycle Sale

1952 Matchless G80S Owned By Famed Hollywood Stuntman Bud Ekins to be Featured at Iconic Motorcycle Sale at Shuttleworth on July 20

Iconic Auctioneers today announces that a 1952 Matchless G80S owned and ridden by motorcycle racer and Hollywood stuntman Bud Ekins will be among a selection of rare bikes featured in the Iconic Motorcycle Summer Sale at Shuttlesworth on July 20.

Best known as Steve McQueen’s friend, riding partner and stunt double, Ekins paired with McQueen to compete in West Coast desert races in the early 1960s. In 1964 they both represented the U.S in the International Six Days Trial in East Germany, where Ekins would win multiple old Medals.

Ekins would ultimately earn global acclaim as McQueen’s stunt double for two of his most legendary films: In 1963’s “The Great Escape,” and “Bullitt” in 1968. In 1971, Ekins and McQueen appeared together in the cult off-road film “On Any Sunday.”

The 1952 Matchless G80S was owned by Ekins in the late 1980s, exporting the bike to the UK in 1990 for participation in events such as the Beaulieu AutoJumble and the Munster International Rally in Ireland. Advertisement

A classless bike built by historic London-based Matchless Motorcycles, the G80 is a single-cylinder, four-stroke 500cc model produced during the late 1940s and 1950s. Power is generated by a 497cc air-cooled, overhead valve (OHV) single-cylinder engine, capable of generating top speeds of 85 to 90 mph.

‘We are very excited to be bringing this ex-Bud Ekins bike to auction at our Iconic Motorcycle Sale at Shuttleworth (UK),” said Iconic Auctioneers Motorcycle Consultant Dan Towers. “This is an amazing opportunity to pick up a piece of motorcycling history owned and ridden by the legend that is Bud Ekins.”

For more information on the Iconic Motorcycle Sale at Shuttlesworth and a first-hand look at the bikes that will be auctioned, please visit: Iconic Auctioneers | The Iconic Motorcycle Sale at Shuttleworth – Summer 2025.

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Iconic Auctioneers head to the official website: iconicauctioneers.com

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





