A vibrant new colour for the Dax, and cosmetic updates and new colours for the CB125F round out Honda’s 24 year model line-up.

After an absence of 41yrs, the Honda Dax returned to Europe for 23YM, joining the Monkey and the MSX125 Grom in Honda’s unique mini-bike line-up. For 24YM, it gains a funky new Pearl Glittering Blue colour, joining Pearl Nebula Red and Pearl Cadet Grey, which carry over from last year.

With its iconic pressed steel T-shaped frame, no other motorcycle, big or small, cuts the same shape as the Dax. The frame, which extends from under the seat to the chrome handlebars, is reminiscent of a Dachshund with its short legs and long body, which led to the naming of the original ST50 Dax in 1969.

The 24YM Dax keeps the unmistakeable, iconic look of the original, with the frame (which also houses the fuel tank) providing plenty of strength for two up riding. Suspension is taken care of by 31mm USD forks matched to twin rear shocks. Completing the classic look, these are paired to blacked-out 12in mini-bike wheels with fat, balloon-like tyres which allow effortless around-town agility. Lighting is full LED and the Dax features a stylish negative LCD display, chrome handlebars and pillion grab rail.

The venerable Dax picked up a new accolade in 2023, with Portuguese artist Tamara Alves’s ‘Furiosa’ version winning Honda’s 4th annual customisation competition based around the Wheels & Waves festival in Biarritz (www.hondacustoms.com).

The perennially popular CB125F, has always been regarded as a tough, user-friendly entry-level motorcycle that offer the perfect first step into motorcycling. 21YM saw the CB125F receive a substantial makeover with a new engine, frame and new look including a LED headlight. Last year the CB125F was Europe’s second most popular 125cc motorcycle, with over 7,000 units sold.

For 24YM, the CB125F receives cosmetic updates including a new shorter muffler, longer chrome heat shield, a stronger aluminium pillion grab handle and two new contemporary colours – Imperial Red Metallic and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic – that join Black in the line-up. All three colours will also feature bright red detailing on the shock springs and spark plug cap for an added splash of colour.

The Dax will arrive in European dealers in December, to be followed in January 2024 by the CB125F.