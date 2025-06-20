Aa Rated Cargo Jean From Weise

New Weise Garrison cargo trousers are a practical and comfortable alternative to biker jeans for men and women

New to the Weise collection for Summer 2025, Garrison Cargo Trousers offer a fresh and practical alternative to traditional biker jeans. Designed for comfort, protection, and everyday versatility, these trousers are perfect for riders seeking a smart, functional option.

Made from stretch 185gsm cotton twill and reinforced with 250gsm DuPont™ Kevlar®, Garrison trousers combine flexibility with strength. Accordion stretch panels and a raised ¾-length waist panel help fit and movement on and off the bike, while a mesh inner lining adds all-day comfort.

Certified to EN17092-3:2020 AA standard, they come fitted with Level 1 certified RE ZRO® removable armour at the hips and knees. The knee protectors sit in external zipped pockets, so they can be easily adjusted and removed without having to take the trousers off – a huge bonus for commuting and touring alike.

Designed and developed in the UK, RE ZRO® is lighter and more flexible than most traditional armour, with added breathability and reduced bulk. It’s also the first impact protection system that’s biodegradable in landfill. Advertisement

Thigh vents with zipped closures create instant airflow when needed, and the traditional fit with a semi boot cut pairs easily with most riding footwear. A classic four-pocket layout is supplemented by two patch utility pockets for extra storage, and the zipped fly and button waist keep things simple and secure. Small touches, like a metal Weise badge on the coin pocket, complete the look.

Garrison Cargo Trousers are available in men’s and women’s sizes, in Black and Sage colour options, retailing at £159.99 including VAT, and backed by a 2-year warranty.

Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

