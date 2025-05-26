Alex Marquez critical of safety issues at Silverstone Circuit

MotoGP completed its 7th round of the season at Silverstone, Great Britain and the Gresini Ducati rider, Alex Marquez is “ANGRY” at how unsafe turn 1 of the circuit is following his crash there on lap 1 of the Grad Prix race on Sunday.

Alex Marquez, starting from P2 on the grid lead the race into turn 1, however lost the front and slid across the tarmac run-off area while his bike followed and slammed into the barriers. The race was however restated after further incidents before the 3rd lap meaning that Alex Marquez was able to participate in the race restart ( albeit on his second bike) and finished 5th.

Speaking to the media after the race, including Superbike News, Alex Marquez explained his crash at Silverstone on Sunday “About safety, I want to be quite critical. When I crashed in that point, there was no gravel in that point.”

"Like what happened at Portimão to Tatay, I was really close to the wall and my bike went to the wall and me for 50 metres."

“So, we need to avoid those moments and we need to make decisions and check that because Dorna has their own safety commission, so they need to be a bit more awake on that point.”

“They need to to do things before things happen. So, I am quite angry about that. I am not saying there is too much run-off area of tarmac, its that in that last part its gravel but not in the point that we can crash.”

“I was really lucky it was the start, if that happened to me going in a flying lap, I will arrive to the wall with the bike, So super dangerous what happened”

Alex Marquez was fortunate to benefit from the restarted and salvage valuable championship points and is now 25 adrift of the Championship lead.