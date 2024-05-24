Friday, May 24, 2024
Alonso heads Rueda and Holgado as the top five in the standings stake their claim on Catalunya

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Alonso Heads Rueda And Holgado As The Top Five In The Standings Stake Their Claim On CatalunyaCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team’s David Alonso ends Friday at the top of the standings at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, fastest in the morning and afternoon.

The #80 put in an impressive 12 lap run at the start of P1 and then stamped some authority back on the session on his final exit. He ends the day 0.158s clear of Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) finding a heap of time on Friday afternoon to end P1 in third.

It was a thrilling end to Friday with riders treating it like qualifying, as Holgado, Rueda, and then Alonso all switched the top spot between them with the pace beginning to heat up. However, Nicola Carraro (LEVELUP – MTA) crashed on his final lap, bringing out the yellow flag and taking away any chance for the #10 to improve. Another rider who had a bad end to Friday was Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), who ended Friday at the bottom of the standings after suffering from a technical issue – unable to set a time.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) continued to impress, showing consistent pace to end the day a mere 0.255s adrift from the top spot. Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the top five, with the #48 putting in fast laps in the early stages of the session. Moto3™ head back out in the morning for P2 before qualifying at 12:50 (UTC +2).

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Granado takes stunning 10th pole to edge out Casadei and Zaccone by just 0.032s
Navarro heads Roberts, Muñoz third as full-timers get deposed on Friday

