Friday, May 24, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Navarro heads Roberts, Muñoz third as full-timers get deposed on Friday

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read
Navarro Heads Roberts, Muñoz Third As Full-timers Get Deposed On FridayFriday in Moto2™ ended in some wildcard glory at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, with Jorge Navarro (KLINT Forward Factory Team) taking to the top and with a new lap record.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was second quickest, with replacement rider Daniel Muñoz (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team) taking third fresh from doing the double at the venue in the Moto2™ European Championship last weekend, where Navarro also stood on the podium.

After finishing fastest in Free Practice, Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was fourth at the end of the day, setting a 1:43.076. Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounded out the top five in Moto2™ but was unable to improve on his time late in the session, instead forced into a save. Aiming to take his second Moto2™ victory will be Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), who was sixth – ending the day ahead of Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s Filip Salač. The #12 was ahead of Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) who showed consistent pace throughout the session despite a crash in the morning.

Come back for more at 9:25 local time (UTC+2) for Practice 2 before qualifying at 13:45 local time.

Racing

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Alonso heads Rueda and Holgado as the top five in the standings stake their claim on Catalunya
Next article
Espargaro smashes lap record ahead of Binder and Acosta as Marc Marquez faces Q1

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

BMW Motorrad 0
In front of the picturesque background of Villa d'Este...

Espargaro smashes lap record ahead of Binder and Acosta as Marc Marquez faces Q1

Latest News 0
It's an Aprilia-KTM-GASGAS party on Friday at the top,...

Alonso heads Rueda and Holgado as the top five in the standings stake their claim on Catalunya

Latest News 0
CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team’s David Alonso ends Friday at...

Most Popular

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

BMW Motorrad 0
In front of the picturesque background of Villa d'Este...

Espargaro smashes lap record ahead of Binder and Acosta as Marc Marquez faces Q1

Latest News 0
It's an Aprilia-KTM-GASGAS party on Friday at the top,...

Alonso heads Rueda and Holgado as the top five in the standings stake their claim on Catalunya

Latest News 0
CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team’s David Alonso ends Friday at...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bmw Motorrad Presents The Bmw R20 Concept

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

Frank Duggan - 0