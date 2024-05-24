Navarro heads Roberts, Muñoz third as full-timers get deposed on Friday

Friday in Moto2™ ended in some wildcard glory at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, with Jorge Navarro (KLINT Forward Factory Team) taking to the top and with a new lap record.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was second quickest, with replacement rider Daniel Muñoz (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team) taking third fresh from doing the double at the venue in the Moto2™ European Championship last weekend, where Navarro also stood on the podium.

After finishing fastest in Free Practice, Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was fourth at the end of the day, setting a 1:43.076. Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounded out the top five in Moto2™ but was unable to improve on his time late in the session, instead forced into a save. Aiming to take his second Moto2™ victory will be Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), who was sixth – ending the day ahead of Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s Filip Salač. The #12 was ahead of Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) who showed consistent pace throughout the session despite a crash in the morning.

Come back for more at 9:25 local time (UTC+2) for Practice 2 before qualifying at 13:45 local time.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com