Alpinestars launches Circal Capsule Collection:a minimalist vision for a circular future.

A bold step forward in the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and responsibility, today Alpinestars introduces the Circal Capsule Collection. Designed to address both style and sustainability, this mini-capsule pushes boundaries with its circular design ethos and minimalist aesthetic.

A FUTURE-FACING DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

At the heart of Circal is a refined design language that strips away excess while retaining the unmistakable essence of motorcycling. Drawing inspiration from futuristic, fluid forms and the streamlined biker silhouette, the garments and riding shoes feature compact layouts, neutral tones, and ocean-inspired blues that speak to a cleaner world. Each detail—from the subtle branding to the recycled trims—has been curated to support a circular economy, where products are designed to be remade, not discarded.

THE CIRCULARITY COMMITMENT

Circal goes beyond sustainability. This capsule is a testbed for new materials, construction methods, and product lifecycle thinking—crafted to be disassembled, repurposed, and reintroduced into the manufacturing cycle. With over 85% recycled or sustainable materials used in each product, Circal reflects Alpinestars’ growing focus on environmental responsibility through circular design, rather than just reduction.

LOOKING AHEAD: A PLATFORM FOR CHANGE

More than a collection, Circal represents a mindset shift at Alpinestars—a creative platform dedicated to research, innovation, and responsible evolution. With each new product, the brand reaffirms its belief that performance, protection, and environmental responsibility can—and must—coexist. Advertisement

The Circal Capsule Collection is available now at select retailers and online at alpinestars.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

CIRCAL-1 AIR JACKET

Sustainable style, urban-ready.

A sleek crossover airflow jacket built for city riders, the CIRCAL-1 Air Jacket blends futuristic design with high-performance recycled materials. Its clean finish, classic biker cut, and eco-forward details make it a standout in both form and function.

STELLA CIRCAL-1 AIR JACKET

Designed for her, built with the planet in mind.

Optimized for female riders, this variant offers all the performance and protection of the CIRCAL-1 with a tailored silhouette. It maintains the clean, cyber-futuristic lines and advanced airflow construction of the original, while delivering a more refined fit and feminine edge.

CIRCAL RIDING SHOES

Where fashion meets function—and circularity.

A future-inspired riding shoe with roots in Alpinestars’ iconic motocross DNA. From the recycled rubber sole to the breathable canvas upper, every component is selected to reduce waste and support a fully recyclable lifecycle.

