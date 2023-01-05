Alpinestars Proton Waterproof Jacket – new & in stock now

NEW Proton Waterproof Jacket

RRP: £389.99

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Code: 320 632 311 00

Colour: Black

The Proton is a street sport jacket offering an innovative modern style with premium comfort. With a main chassis constructed from 35% sport leather and 65% stretch textile for the optimal blend of abrasion resistance, light weight, and comfort. With a 2L waterproof membrane construction, direct ventilation panels and a detachable thermal liner, the jacket can be easily adapted to the weather.

Jacket inner construction is great for adding protection inserts via upgrades with easy access pockets for both back protectors and chest protector inserts. It also comes equipped with the double pocket which fits both a regular and a long back protector, for riders interested in riding with more protection.

Level 2 CE Nucleon Flex Pro armour on the shoulders and elbows delivers optimal resistance against impacts and abrasion, while also being supremely flexible for optimum comfort. Extensive stretch construction for the optimum blend of fit, comfort, light weight, and freedom of movement.

Engineered fit designed to deliver the highest level of active upper body protection, the jacket is Tech-Air® Ready and can accommodate the Tech-Air® 5 or Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System. Strategically positioned stretch panel inserts have been designed to accommodate a Tech-Air® Airbag System, allowing for expansion when the airbag inflates and offering a high level of anatomical performance and a superior fit when riding without the system fitted.

