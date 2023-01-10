New Roof Jet Helmet Roadster Iron Red

New for 2023 Roof jet helmet with magnetic mask – Roadster Iron Red.

In 1993, Claude MORIN propelled his new brand ROOF by imposing on the market the very first motorcycle helmet equipped with both a pilot visor and a removable Mask that can be attached to the shell: the ROADSTER.

2023

To be avant-garde implies to constantly reinvent oneself. This is why ROOF innovates again while preserving the original idea and presents a new ROADSTER with a patented magnetic locking device of the Mask.

Unique feature on the market ensuring optimal ergonomics and secure attachment of the Mask to the shell. This Mask also has a ventilation that can be easily closed to adapt to different conditions.

Urban by nature, its ease of use intuitively meets the requirements of the city rider.

It comes in different IRON configurations with additional visor colors matching the Mask elastic cords colors.

ROADSTER technical features

> Fiberglass composite shell

> Removable Mask with patented magnetic locking

> Top lip seal for a perfect sealing

> Silent Lining comfort. Adjustable cheek pads and inner linings

> Antibacterial, ventilated and Quick Dry fabric

> Venturi effect face & top closable air vent

> 4 points chinstrap to increase stability

> Micrometric chinstrap buckle

> Anti-scratch and antifog polycarbonate injected visor

> IRON version delivered with an additional visor

> NP Jet certification with its mask

Available in 7 sizes

Public price advised: €319 (SOLID) and €349 (IRON)

Video :

