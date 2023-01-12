HJC I71 – in stock now

The i71 pushes the boundaries for a Sport-Touring model with its new sleek shell design. The Advanced Polycarbonate helmet now has 3 shells throughout the 6 available sizes to help optimize weight and comfort for the rider. The rearranged top vent with enlarged mouth vents allows increased air intake and ventilation. Also new with the i71 are both face shield and sun visor. The HJ-38 Pinlock ready face shield comes with a new PE (Push/Eject) locking system for improved safety, yet still easy to use with gloves. The new sun visor (HJ-V12) provides a new 3-position option for the rider to adjust the sun shield forward (up to 10mm) delivering ideal sun visor protection. The i71 will also accept the second-generation Smart HJC Bluetooth systems.

Key Features

Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell: Lightweight, superior fit and enhanced comfort

ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat

and humidity up and out.

Pinlock Ready HJ-38 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection, Anti-Scratch coated.

Quick, Simple and Secure Visor (Shield) Ratchet System.

Push release visor lock for more secure and convenience.

Adjustable 3-step sunshield for optimized position.

Light Smoke sun shield installed.

Interior provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable.

Ready for 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately)

Technical Features

Standard ECE 22.06

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

New sunshield mechanism

Integrated sunshield: anti-fog coated smoke tinted sun visor deploys quickly and easily by bottom positioned new operation system. Its new mechanism allows adjusting the depth in 3 different positions according to your morphology and preference for an optimal fit.

Visor lock (push & release system)

The new visor lock is easier to open and safer thanks to its push and release system.

SMART HJC 2nd Generation

The SMART HJC 2nd generation premium Bluetooth communication system models implement an all-in-one design, that is fully integrated into the helmet, allowing you to feel the optimal weight balance and aerodynamic performance while riding. The SMART HJC 50B and 21B can be installed on RPHA 71, RPHA 91, RPHA 31, or i71. Co-developed with SENA and tailored specially for HJC helmets. *All SMART HJC devices are sold separately.

3-year warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers’ defects for up to 3 years from the date of purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com