Europe’s Largest Used Motorbike Retailer Is Opening Its Doors In Bristol

SuperBike Factory, Europe’s largest used motorbike retailer, has just opened up its fourth showroom in Bristol, complementing the existing Cheshire, Donington Park and West Yorkshire showrooms.

The showroom located on the south side of Bristol, on the Enterprise Trade Centre, will house nearly 400 used motorbikes, and also provides a convenient hub for customers who want to shop online from the range of 3,000 motorbikes and then collect locally.

The company was the first motorbike retailer to offer a true online buying experience, providing walk around videos, detailed photos, and service history, with the ability to reserve a bike online, then arrange for a home delivery or click and collect. This industry-leading offering has helped the company fast track its expansion ambitions.

Scott Behrens, CEO of Superbike Factory, says: “The opening of the SuperBike Factory Bristol showroom really supports our digital offering, providing our south west based customers with the choice of selecting a bike online with the opportunity of either collecting it from our new showroom or having it delivered direct to their home.”

The South West of Britain is a hot spot for bikers, and the Bristol showroom has been on the company’s road map for quite a while.

Scott Behrens adds: “The showroom will feature around 400 quality used motorbikes, and will be another destination for the local biker community to ride out to. Everyone knows bikers love to tell you where they’ve been, where they’re going next and what they’re riding. SuperBike Factory South West will be a place for riders to come together, meet new people and share stories.”

The SuperBike Factory Bristol showroom opened on the 7th January and is open 7 days a week.

INTERESTING FACTS

SuperBike Factory was founded in 2010 by Scott Behrens.

The company provides a full end to end solution for all riders including the largest choice of used motorbikes in Europe, a fast-track part exchange service together with a finance broking solution designed to help riders get onboard their next bike as quickly as possible.

The company boasts an industry leading motorbike preparation area enabling each and every bike to go through two full pre delivery inspections before a bike is handed over to a customer.

SuperBike Factory took delivery of a comprehensive range of new electric motorbikes in 2020 providing all riders with a full spectrum of choice of bikes.

The company opened its Donington Park showroom location adjacent to the race track in 2021.

The acquisition of Ritebike and its subsequent rebrand to SuperBike Factory West Yorkshire was completed in early 2022.

