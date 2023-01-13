No more cold finger with Keis heated inner gloves

Practical dual power heated inner gloves for warm hands on and off the bike.

A popular and cost-effective way to start enjoying the benefits of heated clothing, Keis G102 Heated Inner Gloves will keep your hands toasty warm on two wheels and off them.

Motorcycling and cycling, hiking, walking the dog, attending outdoor events, and just about any time you’re exposed to the cold, you can have warmth on tap with Keis G102 Heated inner Gloves. Their dual power design means they can draw power either directly from your motorcycle’s 12V battery (via the battery power lead included with them), or any Keis portable battery pack (available separately).

Made from a lightweight stretch material, they’re super comfy and will fit under most motorcycle and outdoor gloves. The luxurious warmth comes from the Micro Alloy Element Technology inside, that’s ultra-thin, yet delivers instant heat whenever it’s needed.

Current draw is only 1 Amp, so they won’t put any strain on your bike’s charging system, and with a powerful Keis Lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack you can keep the heat on for up to two and a half hours with the 2600mAh option, and over five hours from the larger 5200mAh version.

Easy to care for, Keis G102 Heated Inner Gloves are machine washable and the heating elements have a Lifetime Warranty. They come in unisex sizes S-XL and are priced at £79 per pair including VAT. Each pair comes with full instructions and both a vehicle (motorcycle) battery Power Supply Lead and a Y-lead for plugging in to Keis heated jackets and vests.

Prices for battery packs start at £80- for the 2600mAh battery with a multinational charger.

Visit keisapparel.com to see the full range of Keis heated clothing.

