BSA is back in Bristol

Classic British motorcycle brand returns to Fowlers.

BSA Motorcycles make a welcome return to Fowlers spectacular city-centre showrooms in Bristol, after a gap of 50+ years.

Fowlers first started selling new BSAs in 1954 and the bikes were so popular that they became a spares distributor in 1959, but that ended when BSA ceased production in 1973.

Following the acquisition of BSA by Classic Legends in 2016, and the launch of the brand-new Gold Star in 2021, production has restarted, and Fowlers has become an official BSA dealer for Bristol once more.

Instantly recognisable as a BSA, the reborn Gold Star inherits the soul of its forerunners and combines it with modern technology, to deliver an authentic and reliable BSA riding experience. This modern classic is powered by a 45hp 650cc single-cylinder engine – a tribute to the original model – and is built using high quality components, such as Brembo brakes, with Continental dual channel ABS and Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres.

The addition of BSA brings the total number of manufacturers represented by Fowlers to sixteen, covering everything from scooters and commuters to superbikes and off-roaders, as well as two 100% electric brands.

Alongside new motorcycles, Fowlers also offers a huge selection of clothing and accessories. Routine servicing and maintenance is provided on site in Fowlers’ well-equipped workshops and visitors can refuel and relax in Harry’s Café on the mezzanine above the showroom floor.

Find out more and book a test ride on the new BSA Gold Star by calling Fowlers on 0117 977 0466 or visit www.fowlers.co.uk