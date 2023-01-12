Muc-Off Announces EAV Partnership

Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care and performance is proud to announce its new partnership with EAV, a leading provider of sustainable urban transport solutions.

Muc-Off will become the approved bike care provider for EAV’s entire fleet of vehicles from January 2023, marking a significant milestone for both companies. In recent years, Muc-Off has expanded its product offering to include eBike specific lubricants and componentry, to cater to the growing global demand for electric assisted transportation. EAV will benefit from the bike care market leaders’ twenty-nine years of expertise in developing high-quality products, that will ensure the vehicles consistently perform at their best, whilst also extending their life.

We’re thrilled to be partnering with EAV and to have the opportunity to help keep their fleet in prime condition. Electric bikes, scooters, and vehicles have blown up in popularity in recent years, as we continue to see the migration towards more environmentally friendly travel solutions. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Muc-Off; this partnership allows us to take our commitment to the planet to a new level.” Alex Trimnell, CEO of Muc-Off.

The large majority of EAVs currently on the road are being used in a commercial capacity, particularly for ‘last-mile-delivery’ in densely populated, congested, urban areas. Subsequently, reliability and durability are of paramount importance, which is why Muc-Off will be supplying products from their Clean, Protect, and Lube ranges, including their eBike specific lubricants which are built to withstand the higher torque loads produced by the EAV motor, as well as their Inner Tube Sealant to keep their vehicles running as efficiently as possible, from the drivetrain to the tyres.

“The majority of our customers are early adopting pioneers within their respective industries, replacing an increasing portion of their legacy fleet with our progressive eCargo solutions. Therefore, it’s imperative that our vehicles are as reliable as the diesel vans they are replacing. Our partnership with Muc-off, who are undoubtedly the world leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care, will give our customers access to a fantastic set of products that will maintain our vehicles to the highest standard, keeping their fleet of EAVs ready for daily operation and best representing their brand. Crucially, with Muc-Off sharing our own focus towards sustainability, this partnership will achieve both maximum value for our customers and a positive environmental effect.” Adam Barmby, CEO & Founder of EAV.

The partnership forms part of Muc-Off’s Project Green initiative, the brand’s ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their products and operations. Muc-Off have successfully eliminated 158 tonnes of plastic since the campaign launched back in 2020, thanks to launches of products like Punk Powder, the world’s first plastic-free bike cleaner, as well as several sustainable packaging updates, in-store refill programme, and eco-focussed partnerships such as this.

