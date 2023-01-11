Gareth Keys Confirmed As Host Of Motorcycle Plus Show

Former road racer and voice of so many races, Gareth Keys, has been confirmed as host and compere of the Motorcycle Plus Show at Eikon Centre, Lisburn on February 4-5.

The packed weekend of all things motorcycling will see Gareth organising interviews, question and answer sessions and making sure all attendees know what is happening throughout the two days.

Kenny Gardner, from organisers, 360 Events, said they were delighted to welcome Gareth to the Motorcycle Plus Show.

“Not only was Gareth a renowned racer in his own right, but he has also become a commentator that we can rely on for in-depth knowledge of racing,” he said. “To have him host is an honour, and we know that he will help make sure it will be an experience for everyone.”

The Lisburn man said he was delighted to be part of the show that brings all aspects of biking up close and accessible.

“I’m super excited for this year’s Motorcycle Plus Show at the Eikon Centre, even more excited to be a part of it,” Gareth explained. “I have been going to motorcycle shows like this since I was a child.

“I was always amazed by the range of bikes and how easy it was to meet my heroes and motorbikes that I would only ever see on TV.”

He said that he feels this will be an enjoyable weekend for everyone who will be at the Eikon Centre.

“For the first year of 360 Events running the show, I have been tasked with scheduling riders for interviews, Q&A sessions and basically having as much fun as we can,” he explained.

“Some of our sports celebrities have kindly agreed to be involved and are just as excited as we are. “I can’t wait to see you all to kick off the season just like we used to, and finally get some bikes back in February for 2023.”

Kenny Gardner explained the Motorcycle Plus Show has been specifically designed for motorsports enthusiasts.

“Primarily, we will be using the show to showcase all forms of motorsport and motorcycling, if it has an engine and wheels, we intend it to be there,” he said. “Attractions will also include rider appearances, interviews, Q&A sessions, and not just established stars, but also up and coming riders from on and off-road disciplines who will become household names in the future.

“As an innovation, there will be advice from experts on securing and keeping sponsors, Social Media use and lifestyle advice which will be useful for young competitors from all disciplines.

“This is in line with our stated aim of helping to establish a Motorsport Academy for all forms of motorsport to make sure our rising stars get the best advice and guidance possible on their career path.

“Race Teams will be there with their 2023 line-ups, both on and off road, 2023 street bike models, accessories, gear, and lots more so plenty for everyone to see and do.

“Governing bodies will be in attendance with advice and guidance on their various Championships, how to start racing and competing, and of course officiating and marshalling, as well as various Clubs promoting their own events, alongside trade and dealer stands.”

Gareth said that the return of the event with 360 Events helps make sure that the sport kicks off the season in style, and with massive benefits for all attending.

“The motorcycle show that was always held at the beginning of every year really set the tone for all two wheeled championships,” he explained. “I never knew really how significant the show really was to the racers until I became one myself.

“Everyone at the show from the big dealers to the smaller clubs would make a huge difference in my racing career, if it was with sponsorship or advice on even what the best helmet was to wear or tips like what the best line to take at what corner.”

Gareth became a commentator after his racing career was cut short.

“My road racing career was unfortunately brought to a premature end at a race in Armoy where I unfortunately had a nasty crash and broke my leg badly,” he explained. “I’ve had worse crashes, but this was just a deal breaker for me.

“At this stage, I was already dabbling in commentary at some supermoto events, but I would quickly find myself commentating at most road race/short circuit events and love every minute of it.

“It allows me to give something back to our sport, much like the Motorcycle Plus show will do.”

Previously the show was held for a number of years under different guises starting with the Enkalon Club in the Antrim Forum and finally with Nutt Promotions in the Eikon Centre in 2019.

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023. For tickets go to www.motorcycleplusshow.co.uk.

All online bookings will be entered into a free raffle to win prizes such as a small motorbike, discounted ferry bookings and other prizes.

More details on the prizes will be confirmed but there are vouchers to the value of £1000, £300, £100, 4 ball golf voucher, and money off ferry travel vouchers to be had from Hursts, Crossan’s, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Edenmore Golf Club and Nutt Travel.

“These are exciting times and another great reason to purchase tickets for yourself and your biking friends and be in with a chance of picking up some excellent prizes,” Kenny concluded.