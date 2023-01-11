Revamped Devitt Insurance Mcn London Motorcycle Show Heads To The Capital

The ever-popular Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show returns to the ExCeL Centre next month with a fresh new look.

Alongside new title sponsor Devitt Insurance and the world’s biggest manufacturers, the 2023 Show will feature a brand new live-action show when they launch the first indoor Supersprint.

London’s Docklands will once again come alive with the sound of two wheels on February 17-19 when the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show descends on the Capital. The annual biking extravaganza has long held a special place in the heart of UK bikers, marking one of the first events of the new year.

The tens of thousands of fans who attend the three-day event will be treated to a fresh new look for 2023, with the show undergoing a significant revamp. The first is the warm welcome of new title sponsor Devitt Insurance, who will be bringing along a host of unique machinery to showcase to visitors, including the innovative CAKE electric bike, Flat Track British Championship-winning machine and a land speed record bike.

Tom Warsop Marketing Director of Devitt Insurance said: “We’ve been a part of the London Motorcycle Show for many years, and it’s always been a firm favourite in the motorcycle calendar for us. We’re delighted to now be the title sponsor of the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show, joining a fantastic list of exhibitors on our doorstep in East London. The new Supersprint is going to be a great spectacle with bikes blasting down the centre of the hall, and we’ll be running a couple of our own bikes down there too!”

Free live action has always been at the heart of the family-friendly London Show, and for this year, visitors will be able to get closer than ever before in the world’s only indoor Supersprint. This unique new event will see an incredible array of bikes, from iconic classics and the latest 2023 machines to genuine Grand Prix bikes, speed down the strip in an explosion of noise. Leading the way will be Isle of Man TT heroes Peter Hickmanand John McGuinness, alongside a host of famous faces to be announced.

One of the major highlights of the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show is always the vast array of new metal on display. Many of the world’s leading manufacturers are going to be in attendance, already confirmed to be exhibiting are BMW, Ducati, Harley Davidson, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, Kymco Motorcycles, Indian, Norton, Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, Sur-Ron, Triumph and Norton.

These manufacturers will be bringing some of the hottest new machines that visitors will be able to get up close and personal with. Already confirmed to be on display will be the revolutionary new electric Kawasaki Ninja EV, the luxurious Norton V4SV, Suzuki’s new V-Strom 800DE and the Triumph Street Triple Moto2 machine.

If all of that was not enough, visitors will be able to see a host of livery unveilings from some of the leading British Superbike teams, secure a slice of history in the Silverstone Auction, which will see over 100 bikes going under the hammer, be inspired for adventure with talks in the all-new Adventure Travel Zone, or grab a bargain from one of the many retailers.

Discounted tickets for the Capital’s largest celebration of two wheels are available online now, costing £22 for adults and £20 for seniors. Children under four go free, while those aged under 15 can secure tickets for just £2.50. Bike parking is free. More information can be found at www.mcnmotorcycleshow.com.

