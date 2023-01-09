Search
Segway Set For London Motorcycle Show

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Segway Set For London Motorcycle ShowSegway, the iconic, self-balancing personal transporter manufacturer, has entered the UK’s exploding electric vehicle market by introducing a range of pioneering E-scooters, and will be showing the full range at the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show in February.

The Segway scooter range offers a fresh, modern look, bright colour options, lightweight frame, jump-on-and-go features, removable battery, and a keen price tag to help make the Segway powered-two-wheelers an instant hit with learner and licensed riders alike.

The Segway B110S, E110S, or E125S electric scooters will be on display.

For further information and Segway dealer locator visit http://motors.segway.com/uk

Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show. London Excel. February 17th to 19th 2023. www.mcnmotorcycleshow.com

Pictured: Segway E110S

Star-studded Line-up For Motorcycle Plus Show
Oxford Celebrates Its 50th Birthday In 2023!

Oxford Celebrates Its 50th Birthday In 2023!

Frank Duggan - 0