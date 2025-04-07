Aragón provides perfect Rookies Cup test

Two days of beautiful weather in Aragón provided a perfect start to the 19th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup year with the 26 riders making the best of the preseason test.

After everyone got fitted out and photographed with their Alpinstars gear and HJC helmets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday provided ample time for track experience on the KTMs.

Brian Uriarte a man to watch

“It’s great to be back here, riding the KTM again and to see my friends,” enthused 16-year-old Spaniard Brian Uriarte. He finished 2nd in the Cup last season with 3 victories in his first season. “I’m very pleased that it has gone so well because I had to recover from a broken arm after a motocross crash. I feel good though and strong, looking forward to the season. The bike feels great, it’s the same as last year and we hardly made any changes.”

"Yes people tell me I am a title contender and I did have a good season last year but now we all start from nothing and there are a lot of good riders here, a lot of fast riders and we will not know the champion until the end of the season."

Hakim Danish always a contender

“I feel good with the bike and the track,” stated the 17-year-old Malaysian. “It’s not really my favourite circuit and even though I won here last year I find it quite difficult. We did work on the bike and I am happy with what we were able to improve, I feel more comfortable and confident so it’s a good way to start the year.”

“It is my third season so now I have to make it my best season, I have to stay calm and more relaxed than the last two years. I know that Brian and Veda will be fast but it will not just be them, every year we have new fast riders in the Rookies Cup, I expect it will be a big group fighting at the front as usual.”

Zen Mitani happy to be in Europe

“It’s been a very good test because we have a lot of practice and this is my first time on the KTM and also at this circuit,” said the Japanese who turned 18 at the end of March. “It’s an exciting circuit but quite difficult, especially with the wind, I did not expect that and it can really catch you out. You go into a corner and a gust of wind can push you off.”

“It’s a big thrill for me to be here only my second experience in Europe and the Rookies Cup is great, the staff are so professional, very impressive. I am enjoying everything, I like the bike, I have not changed it very much, small adjustments, first it is up to me to learn how to ride it well.”

Alejandra Fernández with a good feeling

“I really enjoyed the test, I love the bike and I enjoy this track,” said the 16-year-old Spaniard after her first experience on the KTM. “I have a very good feeling to start the season. It is quite as I expected, not easier, not harder. I never thought that it would be easy, the level is very high.”

“Of course I am still learning the bike, getting used to it so we made the minimum changes but I already feel good with the KTM. It is good to be at a track I like and that is the same with Jerez, a circuit that I know and enjoy so I am looking forward to the start of the season.”

Kiandra Ramadhipa taking things step by step

“I feel very good with the bike, it’s the first time I have ridden the KTM and also the first time at this track,” explained the 15-year-old Indonesian. “I just tried to take things step by step from the first session on Saturday. I spent some time following other riders to learn the lines and braking points.”

“I am really enjoying the KTM, we changed the front suspension a little the first day but after that, I just concentrated on learning the bike and the track. The level here is very high and that has given me a big adrenaline boost. I know there are bits of the track where I can still improve, I know I have a lot to learn in my first year in Europe but I am very excited.”

Calendar

TEST: April 4th 5th and 6th Aragón (SPA)

RD 1: April 26-27 – Jerez (SPA)

RD 2: May 10-11 – Le Mans (FRA)

RD 3: June 7-8 – Aragon (SPA)

RD 4: June 21-22 – Mugello (ITA)

RD 5: July 12-13 – Sachsenring (GER)

RD 6: August 16-17 – Spielberg (AUT)

RD 7: September 13-14 – Misano (ITA)

Entry List

4 Sullivan Mounsey (Great Britain GBR)

5 Leo Rammerstorfer (Austria AUT)

7 Beñat Fernandez (Spain SPA)

9 Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam VNM)

11 David González (Spain SPA)

13 Hakim Danish (Malaysia MAL)

16 Joel Pons (Spain SPA)

17 Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan KGZ)

22 Alejandra Fernández (Spain SPA)

24 Guillem Planques (France FRA)

29 Lucas Brown (Great Britain GBR)

31 Giulio Pugliese (Italy ITA)

32 Kiandra Ramadhipa (Indonesia INA)

34 Zen Mitani (Japan JPN)

36 Jurrien van Crugten (Netherlands NED)

40 Gabriel Tesini (San Marino SMR)

45 Kgopotso Mononyane (South Africa RSA)

48 Lenoxx Phommara (Switzerland SUI)

50 Carter Thompson (Australia AUS)

51 Brian Uriarte (Spain SPA)

54 Veda Pratama (Indonesia INA)

70 Kristian Daniel Jr. (United States USA)

72 David Da Costa (France FRA)

77 Kerman Tinez (Venezuela VEN)

85 Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand THA)

95 Marco Morelli (Argentina ARG)