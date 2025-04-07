Moto2: Dixon hunts hat-trick in Doha

As weekends go, Jake Dixon’s (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) at the Grand Prix of The Americas was about as good as it gets.

A pole position to a dominant dance to victory in the tricky conditions saw the British rider claim back-to-back 25 points hauls and the Moto2 Championship lead. Now as we approach Qatar, is a hat-trick on the way?

Well, the last two winners – Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun) and Fermin Aldeuguer – have both been steering Boscoscuro chassis, so it’s a bike that clearly gets on well with the Lusail International Circuit. Dixon’s recent memory of Qatar won’t be a good one though after his 2024 highside saw the #96 miss the opening two rounds, so a strong weekend in 2025 will be very much welcomed at a circuit he’s never had a podium finish at.

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) will be searching for a quick response after the former Championship leader’s slick tyre gamble failed to pay off in Austin. The Spaniard is now P3 in the early title chase behind Dixon and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), while Lopez moved himself up to P4 having bagged his first rostrum of the season last time out. Tony Arbolino’s first top three with BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 sees the Italian sit P5 coming to Qatar, with last year’s Qatar GP podium finisher, Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), hoping a return to the top three is on the cards.Others to keep an eye on?

Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun) was a winner in Doha back in 2022 – and the Italian will be craving a podium following his double crash in Austin. Sergio Garcia’s (QJMOTOR – Frinsa – MSI) return is also pending, and what a comeback it would be if the 2024 Qatar GP podium finisher could be in the mix… Advertisement

