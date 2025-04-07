Indian Riders Fest 2025 to mark fifth anniversary

Indian Motorcycle riders are gearing up for their biggest summer event as the Indian Riders Fest (June 19–22) celebrates its fifth anniversary by relocating to a breathtaking new venue on the shore of the Czech Republic’s largest lake, set against the picturesque backdrop of Lipno nad Vltavou, a renowned ski and summer resort.

Since its inaugural 2019 running, the Indian Riders Fest (IRF) has grown dramatically with the 2024 event attracting over 3,750 attendees from 39 countries. To support this growth and provide a bigger and better experience for the thousands of passionate riders from across Europe and beyond, the festival has relocated to the vibrant summer resort right in the heart of the South Bohemian Region.

Known for its pristine beauty, the area offers stunning lake views and one of the finest motorcycle riding experiences in the Czech Republic as riders explore the enchanting South Bohemian forest and the serene shores of Lipno Lake. With a selection of 10 captivating rides curated by the organizers under the festival’s 2025 theme, ‘On the Road Again,’ it promises an unforgettable adventure.

“We are delighted to be working again with Jean-Marie Guyon to make IRF25 the best yet at this outstanding new venue. Every year, the growth of the festival has been incredible and the feedback we get from our riders about the IRF is always superb, a reflection of the hard work that Jean-Marie and his team put into to make the event what it has become. This premium location is a fitting new chapter for the fifth anniversary of the IRF and will cement its status the biggest international event for Indian Motorcycle riders,” commented Jon Vick, International Marketing Manager for Indian Motorcycle.

Marking the fifth anniversary, a special birthday bash is planned for the evening of June 20 with an exceptional concert for all festival goers to commemorate this milestone in the history of the Indian Riders Fest. Advertisement

Other standout features of this year’s much-anticipated Indian Riders Fest include:

The Budweis Custom Show (BCS) – the only international custom bike show dedicated exclusively to Indian Motorcycle. The BCS proudly carries the AMD 2025-approved custom show accolade and promises a creative and inspiring showcase by European custom bike builders and Indian Motorcycle dealers.

Petr Pilat’s Spectacular FMX Show – world-renowned Czech Freestyle motorcycle rider, Petr Pilat, will be providing dazzling FMX performances throughout the festival alongside his talented team.

Lottery Grand Prize – open to all attendees, the lottery offers a chance to win a plethora of prizes including the top prize of an Indian Pursuit exquisitely customized with a unique paint scheme, leather seats, Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhausts, and an array of genuine Indian Motorcycle accessory parts.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Riders Fest promises to be another unmissable gathering packed with thrilling activities and live entertainment with the stunning new lakeside location offering a wide range of accommodation options, from campgrounds to four-star hotels—all within walking distance of the festival grounds.

