Moto3: Rueda on a roll heading to Qatar

Three races, three podiums, two wins. Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is a rider on a roll as we land in Doha, as the Spaniard backed up his flawless victory in Thailand with another commanding display in Texas.

Rueda’s combined winning margin this year is 9.5 seconds and ahead of Round 4, his lead in the Championship stands at 24 after Angel Piqueras (Frinsa – MT Helmets – MSI) finished P4 in the USA. However, Rueda hasn’t scored points on his previous two visits to Qatar, and no rider on the current Moto3 grid has ever won under the famous lights – so this weekend could provide the chasing pack a chance to close in.

Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) was a podium finisher in Doha last season, and a similar result would be more than welcomed for the Japanese star after a P9 finish last time out. Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) will be seeking a response after the top two from Argentina failed to stand on the rostrum, as Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA Team) arrives in Qatar with an injection of confidence following his career-best result at COTA.

However, after claiming a maiden podium at the Americas GP, Kelso’s teammate Matteo Bertelle will unfortunately miss the Qatar GP after a training accident left the Italian with a fractured right tibia and fractured left humerus. Bertelle sits P4 in the overall standings, one place ahead of rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo). And speaking of rookies, plenty of attention will be on Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) after the Spaniard’s incredibly impressive P5 result on debut in America.

