Awesome Ortola takes back-to-back glory in an instant classic at Jerez

The Angeluss MTA Team rider doubles down, outfoxing Alonso and Masia on a blockbuster final lap.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) has done it again! After taking a maiden win at the Americas GP, the Spaniard doubled down on home turf with another impressive charge to win the Gran Premio MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn de España. It went to the wire in another Moto3™ classic at Jerez, with Ortola followed home by some close company from rookie David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar), the first Colombian to take a podium in Grand Prix racing, and veteran home hero Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing).

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took the holeshot off the line and fended off attacks from an eager-starting Ortola, but Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar) soon joined the fight. The front two of Holgado and Ortola began to break away at the front, however, with Öncü next up before Masia made his way past in style at Turn 11 to get on the chase. Yamanaka joined him and the two reeled in the leaders before heartbreak for the Japanese rider as he suffered a technical issue, forced to drop back.

It then became a six-bike battle for victory as Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) joined the fray, followed by Alonso and fellow rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) into the mix.

By six to go, Masia decided it was his turn to lead his home Grand Prix, taking over from Holgado at the front. The second group, by now including Öncü as well as Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), was on the scene, creating a nine-rider battle for Spanish Grand Prix victory. The race was on!

The order continued to change from corner to corner, but it was Masia leading over the line as the last lap got underway with Alonso in 2nd, Ortola 3rd, Sasaki 4th, and Holgado 5th. But in the course of two corners, Masia dropped from the lead to 4th place as the group barrelled into the final sector. Into the stunning final Jorge Lorenzo corner, Ortola was back in front after a stunning move for the front, and he held off the shuffle behind as he gassed it to the line for a second win in two.

Alonso brought home his first Grand Prix podium in only his sixth race, with Masia able to snap back at Sasaki to take the final podium spot. Still, after incredible speed but some high profile crashes so far in 2023, fourth is some precious points. Rueda rounded out the top 5 after an impressive display on home soi, with Holgado dropping down to 6th place on the final lap. Still, he retains the points lead.

Suzuki takes eighth after fading slightly late on, but the Japanese rider is also still recovering from his crash last time out. Polesitter Öncü, after getting a Long Lap penalty in the last couple of laps for exceeding track limits, didn’t do it in time and therefore got a 3-second penalty, classified ninth. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) completed the top ten after a tougher weekend for the Brazilian, just ahead of Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team).

Get ready for #GP1000 at Le Mans in two weeks!

Moto3 Top 4 – Race Result – Spanish GP

1. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 33’57.5060

2. David ALONSO – COL – Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M3 – +0.034

3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.215

4. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna – +0.422

12. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +4.722

24. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +35.734

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – Spanish GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 59pts

2. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 55pts

3. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 50pts

4. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 47pts

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 17pts

26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com