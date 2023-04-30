Herlings Goes 101 in GP Victories while Geerts gets another Hat-Trick

What a fantastic MXGP of Portugal as we witnessed greatness on the track of Agueda. The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship delivered what a fantastic show in both MXGP and MX2 classes with the new inverted circuit that allowed riders to go full gear and enjoy the new layout.

At the end of the day it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings who won the GP with his second overall win of the season and his 101 GP victories to join Stefan Everts’ record. Behind him in second was Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who got his second podium of the season and on the third step of the podium, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who keep his 100% podium record this season.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts signed a hat-trick with a perfect 1-1-1 as he won the MX2 Ram Qualifying Race on Saturday and the two races on Sunday. This was in front of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who kept his consistency and de Wolf’s teammate Roan Van de Moosdijk in third for his first podium of the season.

The day was marked by a large and noisy crowd who came in number in a beautiful and hot day to cheer on riders and especially on Ruben Fernandez and Jorge Prado who gave them a lot to be happy and loud throughout the whole weekend. This enthusiastic public made this Grand Prix of Portugal a very special one for the 2023 season.





In Race 1, it was Jorge Prado who clinched yet another FOX Holeshot and led the race from start to finish as he keeps his way to take off on first races to win them. Romain Febvre came out after the first turns in 2ndposition and even tried to push to get close to Prado but in the end Febvre settled for a good 2nd place while Prado won the race.

Jeffrey Herlings got a good start too as he found himself in 3rd early in lap 1 to then control his race and comfortably finished 3rd in the end even if he pushed Febvre in the last laps, but couldn’t make a pass. The two teammates at Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team, Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff had somewhat of a similar race as they both push to gain positions. Coldenhoff was 7th on lap 1 but gradually moved up to 5th right behind Seewer, then pushed behind to finally pass the Swiss for 4th on lap 9.

It was another solid performance for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini as the Italian got to 7th on lap 2 after getting passed by Coldenhoff. Guadagnini then capitalised on Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez mistake on lap 8 to get back up to 6th. While he pushed to overtake Seewer later in the race, he had to settle for 6th in the end. Fernandez who looked quick and confident this weekend and was pushing for 3rd behind Herlings made a mistake and fell down to pick himself up on 7th position where he stayed until the checkered flag.

Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen kept impressing on during his outings as he rode within the top 10 the whole race and overtook SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato on lap 14 for 8th and kept this position while Forato settled for 9th. The other consistent rider was Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod who once again got a top 10 finish with 10th.

Second in the Championship standings before the MXGP of Portugal, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux continued his bad luck for this weekend as he went down early to manage a 13th place.

In Race 2, it was Seewer who clinched the FOX Holeshot while Fernandez took on the lead quickly after that in front of Herlings. Fernandez looked to really suit and like this track as he found good lines throughout the whole weekend but Herlings was ready to go on the chase and finally let his famous speed do the talking as he moved past Fernandez for the lead in lap 5.

Herlings was not going to give up his 101th win and formidably won without looking over his shoulder. Fernandez, after winning the RAM Qualifying Race also showed his growing strength to finish 2nd.

Febvre was also on a mission to get a podium today as he chased after Seewer for 3rd over many laps. Febvre then found the right time to make an excellent move with a jump on the inside of Seewer to get to 3rd and never give it up until the end. Seewer showed his fighting spirit as he bounced back from his 11th place in Trentino to go 5-4 for a good 5th overall place.

Vlaanderen kept his strong performances again in race 2 to finish 5th and overtaking the Championship leader on lap 5 for 5th when Prado nearly fell completely off his bike in front of the pitlane and miraculously stayed on two wheels. Prado showed his qualities in salvaging this mistake. Vlaanderen finished the race in 5thdefending until the end in front of Prado who finished 6th.

This was another good and needed quality race for Coldenhoff who didn’t get overtaken once and managed to overtake Guadagnini for 7th on lap 16. Guadagnini settled for 8th but showed another decent riding with a good 6-8 and 8th overall after his 5th place in Trentino. Similarly, Coldenhoff showed his qualities as he got the 7th overall.

Guillod again with a top 10 delivered some good moves to get from 11th on lap 1 to 9th in the end as the Swiss looked on a great form recently. Finishing in 10th was JM Honda Racing’s Brent van doninck who after having to retire in race 1 while he was 10th due to mechanical issues went on to show that when he has no problems, the Belgian is a rider that can ride easily in the top 10.

For Renaux, it was a Grand Prix to forget as he never found his rhythm during the weekend and settled for 11thfor a 11th overall which was a bad operation as he dropped to 3rd in the Championship Standings

In the end, Jeffrey Herlings showed again the qualities that made him famous and delivered a big message to the competition as he is the first rider this season to get to 2 GP wins. Second was an excellent Romain Febvre who is getting back to his best while Jorge Prado continues the season with the Red Plate and the fifth podium in a row.

Jeffrey Herlings:”It was so great to come here and have another win after the long road came from. I feel it’s coming step by step. I am so pleased with the performance today, riding felt great and if I didn’t feel at my best on the first race, the second was really good. I am looking forward for next week in Spain and see what we’ll get there.”

Romain Febvre: “It was really close racing the whole weekend. I felt very good and took some good starts too. In the first race being second during the whole race behind Prado was good and in the second race I managed to pass few riders to get the second place overall. I’m very happy taking some points for the Championship and now let’s see in Spain what I can do”

Jorge Prado: “I feel like I rode pretty well the whole weekend. My second start was really good but then I nearly fell and had to regroup. I couldn’t pass Vlaanderen even though I tried hard. In the end I am happy with my riding and my fitness and I want to thank a lot my team and next week in Spain we’re going for the win.”

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), 34:26.447; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:01.738; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:02.026; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:27.079; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:28.693; 6. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:30.083; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:35.527; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:37.909; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), +0:40.778; 10. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:43.643;

MXGP- Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 33:53.358; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:09.221; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:14.358; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:15.144; 5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:15.937; 6. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0:19.269; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:31.594; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:33.579; 9. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:36.402; 10. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Honda), +0:44.611;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 45 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 42 p.; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 40 p.; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 36 p.; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 34 p.; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 32 p.; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 29 p.; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 28 p.; 9. Valentin Guillod (SUI, HON), 23 p.; 10. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 18 p.;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 246 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 229 p.; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 214 p.; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 202 p.; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 182 p.; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 162 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 152 p.; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 148 p.; 9. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 139 p.; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 116 p.;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 252 points; 2. GASGAS, 248 p.; 3. KTM, 233 p.; 4. Kawasaki, 214 p.; 5. Honda, 202 p.; 6. Beta, 87 p.; 7. Husqvarna, 3 p.;





In MX2 race 1, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo started well as he got the FOX Holeshot and led Jago Geerts. Adamo kept the lead with a safe distance although Geerts came close after few laps but could not get close enough to make a move on Adamo. Adamo restored a 2 seconds cushion until lap 15 when Geerts decided to pounce for the lead. Geerts got on the inside and powered through to stay in front Adamo. Geerts with 3 laps until the end comfortably kept his distance with Adamo for the win. Adamo settled for the 2nd place.

Behind them was Kay de Wolf who managed to start well and got to 4th on lap 1. Then his teammate, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen who was in front of him fell down on lap 3. This helped de Wolf to moved up to 3rd until the end. L.Coenen managed to get back up to 9th after picking his bike up in 12th showing his quick pace. Their teammate, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk had a solid run as he managed to get a good start and finding himself 6th on lap 1 to 4th in the end.

After an uncharacteristic average start Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder made a good comeback as he was 8th on lap 1 but overtook F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s David Braceras early on the race for 7th. Laengenfelder then capitalised on the crash from L.Coenen as well as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant on lap 3 to move up to 5th where he stayed until the end.

Benistant did not have a good race as he lingered around the 12th place throughout the race and finished 13thin the end. However, TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team’s Jan Pancar continues to be in the top 10 as he clinched the 6th place in the end.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Rick Elzinga showed his speed and that he can fight positions after getting 11th on lap 1. Elzinga went on to move up to 7th in the end as he overtook Team Ship To Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Emil Weckman on lap 4 for 8th to then get to 7th after pressuring F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s David Braceras and move past him on lap 8. Elzinga finished 7th while Weckman settled for 10th and Braceras for 11th.

Mikkel Haarup also run a solid race as the Danish went from 13th on lap 1 to 8th in the end and never got overtaken throughout the race.

In race 2, Laengenfelder was the quickest off the starting gates as he clinched the FOX Holeshot but it was Geerts who took the lead after few turns. Geerts went on to win race 2 in great fashion finishing a perfect day.

Laengenfelder was 2nd until lap 14 when de Wolf and Van De Moosdijk overtook him one after the other. With a 4th place in the end Laengenfelder missed the podium by 4 points and got 5th overall. De Wolf made a great comeback going from 7th on lap 1 to finish 2nd in the end and get to the second step of the podium while Van De Moosdijk finished 3rd to get his first podium of the season in 3rd position.

Adamo continues to show his qualities as he finished 5th with a solid 2-5 to end up 4th overall. Behind him was F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo who following his 12th place on race 1, went on to make a run in race 2 after a good start finding himself 8th on lap 1 and making some great move to go up to 6th in the end. L.Coenen had another scare when spun out after few turns and found himself 17th after lap 1.

But as he showed it before, his great speed helped him to get to an incredible 7th place in the end.

Benistant got a better rhythm in race 2 but far from his standard as he could not do better than 8th in the end while his teammate Elzinga managed to get to 9th and reach two top 10s for the day. Jan Pancar is now getting used to be in the top 10 since the beginning of the season as he managed to get to 10th after finding himself 15th on lap 1. He showed a very good determination to move up the leaderboard.

After his recent podium, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts had some bad luck today as he completely got out of the track following a collision and had to retire in race 1. Although Everts managed to get a 11th place in race 2 after another early crash. His teammate Sacha Coenen is still getting his fitness and rhythm back after his injury and managed to get a 16-15.

Jago Geerts: “Yesterday I felt already very good on my first laps. I knew it was going to be a good day and today I felt even better. I am so happy with results with another 3 wins. It was simply the perfect weekend for me and now I’m going to focus on the next races and trying to keep going like this”

Kay de Wolf: “It was a tough weekend from the beginning but It was a really good second race although I didn’t have the best start but I kept working. In the end I overtook Simon (Laengenfelder) and my teammate Roan to put me second overall. I gave all my heart to get to the podium again”

Roan Van de Moosdijk: “After a really tough pre-season I am so happy with that performance and podium. In the second race I knew I had to pass Laengenfelder for the podium. It’s been a long road and I’m so happy to be here on the podium with my teammate. Thanks to my team and we got the ball rolling now for the next races.”

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 34:01.984; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:05.446; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:13.477; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:18.749; 5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:23.846; 6. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:46.109; 7. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0:50.633; 8. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KTM), +0:52.851; 9. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:53.849; 10. Emil Weckman (FIN, Honda), +0:59.498;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 34:21.031; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:07.084; 3. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:13.090; 4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:18.737; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:30.801; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0:32.506; 7. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:34.405; 8. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:49.007; 9. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0:50.291; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:50.747;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 50 points; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 42 p.; 3. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 38 p.; 4. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 38 p.; 5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 34 p.; 6. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 26 p.; 7. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 26 p.; 8. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 26 p.; 9. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 24 p.; 10. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 21 p.;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 265 points; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 229 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 220 p.; 4. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 206 p.; 5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 201 p.; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 191 p.; 7. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 157 p.; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 143 p.; 9. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 130 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 115 p.;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 280 points; 2. Husqvarna, 232 p.; 3. KTM, 231 p.; 4. GASGAS, 201 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 146 p.; 6. Honda, 96 p.; 7. Fantic, 12 p.;

MXGP OF PORTUGAL QUICK FACTS:

Circuit length: 1630m

Type of ground: Hard Pack

Temperature: 26°

Weather conditions: Sunny

Crowd Attendance: 26,000

