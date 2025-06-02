BMW Motorrad UK to Host Isle of Man Senior TT Live Screenings

BMW Motorrad UK is inviting motorcycle enthusiasts to experience the thrill of the legendary Isle of Man Senior TT race live in retailers.

On Saturday 7th June, 21 selected BMW Motorrad retailers across the UK will be screening the world-famous road race on big screens – offering fans a front-row seat to one of motorcycle racing’s most iconic events.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch a whole host of star riders competing onboard BMW machinery – as they tackle the 37.73-mile Mountain Course aboard the M 1000 RR.

In addition to the live coverage, visitors can enjoy the showroom atmosphere with like-minded fans, meet and chat with BMW Motorrad experts, and take advantage of special in-store offers. Refreshments and hospitality will also be available at select locations, as the day promises to provide a full-day of entertainment for racing fans and BMW enthusiasts.

This event offers a unique opportunity to come together and celebrate road racing culture, and connect with the machines and people that power it.

For a full list of participating retailers and to book your place, visit:

www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk/en/service/forms/tt-event.htm