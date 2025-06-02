Can the pack stop Rueda’s victory run in Aragon?

Sunday couldn’t have gone much better for Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The #99’s victory from the back of the grid was nothing short of flawless, and it was a fifth win of the season that saw the Spaniard sail into a 54-point lead after his two chief title rivals notched up scoreless Sundays in the UK.

The duo we’re talking about are, of course, Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA). A last lap crash for the former was Piqueras’ second DNF in a row after his Le Mans crash, while Kelso’s race ended while leading in the opening exchanges. Both remain P2 and P3 in the standings, but the title chase tide needs to turn in their favour fast after Rueda’s third straight win. And next is a circuit where Rueda collected 25 points last year: MotorLand Aragon.

Elsewhere, Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) earned a debut Grand Prix podium after the rookie once again rolled out a stellar weekend. After missing the Spanish GP through injury, Quiles will be chomping at the bit to get going again on home soil in Aragon. And it’s a track he knows well too.

Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was a podium finisher at the 2024 Aragon GP, so arriving at MotorLand after collecting a P3 at Silverstone will give the Italian a timely injection of confidence. Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the lead rookie in 2025, now has back-to-back P4s and will be gunning for a rostrum return on home soil, with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) keen to respond after a post-race penalty saw the Japanese star – who sits P5 in the standings – finish P12. Advertisement

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) will be back in action too as the Moto3 field looks to try and put a halt to Rueda’s phenomenal run of early-season form.

