Championship chase hots up heading to Aragon

A new winner in Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), a debut Moto2 podium finisher in David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) and two of the top four in the Championship scoring zero points.

Silverstone delivered the drama and a brilliant race last time out, so what has Aragon got in store?

It was a tale of two opposing races in the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP box. Agius’ emotional first Grand Prix victory was his third podium of the season, while Manuel Gonzalez’s race ended after a failed attempt to pass Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) saw both score DNFs. And with none of the top four in the Championship finishing on the British GP podium, the points table has tightened ahead of Round 8.

Agius’ classy final chicane move was enabled by Aron Canet’s (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) attempts to steal 25 points away from Alonso. It ended with Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) following the Australian through to make it an Aussie-Brazilian 1-2 at Silverstone, with Colombia picking up P3. Canet, understandably, wasn’t happy with a P4 after leading the race for so long, so the #44 will be keen to respond on home turf.

Three points split Gonzalez and Canet at the Moto2 summit, with Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), last year’s Aragon GP race winner, in P3 after the Briton finished 11th (after a penalty) in front of his home crowd. Dixon is 27 points behind Gonzalez, and after going four races without a podium, the #96 will be searching for a momentum shift. Advertisement

Baltus’ podium run came to an end through no fault of his own, so the Belgian rider lands in Aragon wanting to forget about his Silverstone non-finish. And speaking of podiums, can two of last year’s Aragon GP top three, Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), challenge at the front again? They’ll be hoping that’s the case.

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com