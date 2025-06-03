Motogp Accelerates Global Fan Growth With Multi-year Two Circles Partnership

MotoGP partners with leading sports marketing agency to turbocharge fan engagement in key markets, with specific focus on growth in US and UK.

MotoGP™ has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Two Circles, the leading sports marketing and fan growth agency, as part of a significant investment to grow its global fanbase, with a specific focus on the US and UK markets.

The partnership represents the next stage in MotoGP’s fan growth strategy, underlining the sport’s commitment to building a broader and more engaged global following, and builds on bespoke market research MotoGP previously commissioned Two Circles to undertake.

Two Circles will work across MotoGP’s global digital ecosystem to deliver a redefined social content strategy – from ideation and creative to reporting and insights – with a clear focus on delivering growth in key markets. This work will form part of a new, integrated global social media approach, designed to fuel deeper fan connections.

“This isn’t about turning up the volume, it’s about delivering meaningful, measurable growth,” said Kelly Brittain, MD of Global Marketing at MotoGP. “We’ve known for some time that markets like the US and UK have huge untapped potential, and the Two Circles research highlighted this further. We needed the right partner to help us engage them, not just with more content, but the right content. Two Circles are best-in-class when it comes to growing fandom. This partnership is about action, not words.” Advertisement

Moe Hamdhaidari, Director at Two Circles, added: “MotoGP is already one of the most thrilling sports in the world, but there’s still huge growth potential in key fan markets. We’re incredibly excited to help the team at MotoGP take this next step, using data-driven insight and bold creative thinking to reach and resonate with a whole new generation of fans.”

The partnership reflects MotoGP’s wider investment into the sport’s global brand and digital presence, with a focus on youth engagement and long-term commercial growth.

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com