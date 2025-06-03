Save On Protection Essentials With R&G’s Summer Sale

With the summer finally arriving and bike season underway, R&G is offering riders the chance to enjoy some big savings this June with 15% off essential crash protection products!

The warmer weather and longer days are the perfect time to enjoy the fun that two wheels bring, and R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is offering riders a unique chance to save big this June.

From now until 30th June, riders can enjoy 15% off all:

Crash Protectors

Radiator Guards

Engine Case Covers

Fork Protectors

Swingarm Protectors

This sale includes all styles of the above ranges, including the new APEX Crash Protectors, Fork Protectors and Swingarm Protectors, and the PRO Radiator Guards and PRO Engine Case Covers – which are part of the FIM Quality Programme.

The sale is live now exclusively through the R&G website, https://www.rg-racing.com/offers/

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com