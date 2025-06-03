Father’s Day gifts from Richa

Still searching for that perfect gift for Father’s Day? Richa has got you covered with the gear to level up their riding experience and guarantee you some serious brownie points.

From low-priced to top-of-the-range equipment, there’s something for everyone no matter the budget.

Under £300: Richa Stradale Jacket

Imagine their face, opening the gift bag and it’s a Richa Stradale Jacket! Combining cutting-edge technology with premium materials, the Stradale is a real stand-out in the 2025 Richa range.

Designed for riders who demand top-tier safety with a flare for style, this jacket is one for any rider's wishlist. Made from 1.3mm abrasive-resistant leather, and donned with D3O® L1 armour on the shoulders and elbows – it's a great choice for both safety and comfort. L2 armour is also available as a replacement option for the shoulders, elbows, chest and back for those looking for extra protection.

With an RRP of £299.99, the Stradale jacket comes in sizes UK 36-52 in a choice of three colourways – Black, Black/White and Black/Red.

Under £200: Richa Rain Flare Jacket

Why not choose a gift that helps combat the harshest of the UK’s adverse weather conditions?

The Richa Rain Flare Jacket features a fully reflective outer shell to ensure maximum visibility and active rider safety. Crafted with waterproof material, equipped with a 10.000mm Aquashell™ membrane, it keeps you dry during heavy downpours while remaining lightweight and comfortable for the ride.

Retailing at £109.99 and with sizes from XS to 6XL, this jacket is both a practical and thoughtful addition to your Father’s Day gift line-up.

Under £100: Richa Infinity 3 Pro Gloves

Designed for comfort and protection, these gloves feature a high-performance polyester outer shell in sleek black, paired with soft, lined cuffs for a snug fit. Available in sizes S to 3XL and priced at just £89.99, they offer impressive value for riders seeking both style and safety —an ideal pick for any wishlist.

Under £50: Richa Neck Tube

Available in a bold blue and black design, as well as grout black/dark grey, burgundy, olive and black, this versatile one-size-fits-all neck tube is an essential part to any rider’s gear.

Priced at £12.99, it offers a budget-friendly yet practical solution for all-weather riding.

A thoughtful gift for any motorcycle enthusiast, it’s the accessory that’s sure to be used on every ride.

Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your nearest UK-approved Richa stockist.

