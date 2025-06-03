Smith DQ’d From Mission King Of The Baggers Race One At Road America

MotoAmerica announced today that Bradley Smith has been disqualified from his second-place finish in the first of two Mission King Of The Baggers races at Road America on June 1, after it was determined that his Harley-Davidson Road Glide was found to be in violation of the 7000 maximum rpm limit (Article 2.7.4 Rev Limits, a. Maximum rpm Limits).

The Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing team appealed the decision, but the appeal was ultimately denied.

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman won Saturday’s race with Smith second and James Rispoli, the third member of the factory Harley team, finishing third. Rispoli will move from third to second in the final results with everyone finishing below Smith all moving up a spot.

The championship point standings will also reflect Smith’s disqualification.

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/