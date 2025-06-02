NEW! MINT Aerosol Trigger in stock now

Advertisement
Upgrade your aerosol experience with our ergonomic Mint Aerosol Trigger.
June 2, 2025

Designed to provide a comfortable and secure grip, this handle reduces hand fatigue and improves precision during application. It is perfect for a variety of aerosol applications, including painting, cleaning, and lubrication.

RRP – £5.99

Key Features
• Trigger allows for precise application and minimal overspray
• Ergonomically designed handle for ease of use and maximum comfort
• Simple and quick to attach
• No more finger strain or product covered hands
• Universal fit for use with all standard aerosols

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages
Oxford Products Accessories
Oxford Products Apparel
Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

 

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Frank Duggan
