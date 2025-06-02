NEW! MINT Aerosol Trigger in stock now

Upgrade your aerosol experience with our ergonomic Mint Aerosol Trigger.

Designed to provide a comfortable and secure grip, this handle reduces hand fatigue and improves precision during application. It is perfect for a variety of aerosol applications, including painting, cleaning, and lubrication.

Mint Aerosol Trigger

RRP – £5.99

Key Features

• Trigger allows for precise application and minimal overspray

• Ergonomically designed handle for ease of use and maximum comfort

• Simple and quick to attach

• No more finger strain or product covered hands

• Universal fit for use with all standard aerosols

