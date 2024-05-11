Born on the track. Unleashed on the street. Oxford NEXUS leathers

Oxford NEXUS: Born on the track. Unleashed on the streets.
For over 40 years, Oxford has been a steadfast presence in the race paddock, supporting teams and nurturing talent. By continually assimilating insights from the track with feedback from the road, we have been able to engineer the highest performing real-world product range available anywhere today.
Designed and engineered from the ground up, NEXUS is the culmination of 4 years of research and development and more than 40 years of experience since racers started tearing around tracks wearing Oxford branded leathers.
Nexus: 4 Points Converge
- Ultimate Protection
- Exceptional comfort
- Bold Styling
- Racing Pedigree
NEXUS ONE-PIECE LEATHER SUIT
The NEXUS leather one-piece suit offers CE AAA rated protection, CE level 2 protectors at the shoulders, elbows, knees and hips, removable knee sliders, TPU abrasion resistant cups and engineered stretch zones at movement critical areas.
Sizes: S-5XL
RRP: £499.99
Black / Red – LM223204
Stealth Black – LM223205
Black / White – LM223206
NEXUS TWO-PIECE LEATHER SUIT
The NEXUS leather jacket & pant offers CE AAA rated protection, internal CE level 2 protectors at the shoulders, elbows, knees & hips, external TPU abrasion resistant cups at the shoulders and elbows, replaceable knee sliders and engineered stretch zones in movement-critical areas.
Sizes: S-5XL
Jacket RRP: £299.99
Pants RRP: £249.99
Stealth Black
Jacket – LM228101
Pant – LM223101
Black / White
Jacket – LM228102
Pant – LM223102
Black / Red
Jacket – LM228103
FEATURES
Protection
- CE AAA Certified (EN 17092-2:2020)
- CE level 2 protectors at the shoulder, elbow, hip & knee (EN 1621-1:2012)
- External TPU shoulder, elbow and knee sliders for impact and abrasion resistance
- Replaceable knee sliders (hook-and-loop attachment)
- Back protector pocket (protector available separately)
Climate Control
- Perforation zones across the suit
- Stretch textiles enhance air flow and air circulation
- Breathable mesh lining (fully removable)
Fabric & Construction
- 1.2mm genuine cowhide leather
- Leather reinforcements at impact abrasion zones
- Highly abrasion and tear resistant stretch textile
- Neoprene rolled collar
- Race hump for improved aerodynamics and airflow
- Reinforced safety seams
- Air mesh collar lining for increased comfort and breathability
Adjustability & Fit
- Accordion leather stretch panels at the upper back, above the knee and waist offer improved flexibility
- Large stretch panels at the shoulders, elbow, inner arm, crotch, inside knee/calf and waist for improved fit and movement on the bike
- YKK semi-auto lock zippers at sleeve and hem openings
- Pre-curved leg construction for an improved riding fit
- Stretch Internal mesh lining works in conjunction with outer stretch zones
- Coccyx padding on the seat
- Zipper guards at the cuff, hem and main zipper openings
NEXUS KNEE SLIDERS
Nexus Knee Sliders are included with all Nexus leather pants and 1-piece race suits. Replacements are also available to purchase separately. Made from a hardwearing compound, with an excellent combination of skim performance and feel, these pads are ideal for racing, track days and normal road use.
RRP: £29.99
Code: OX926
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/