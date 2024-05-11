Born on the track. Unleashed on the street. Oxford NEXUS leathers

Oxford NEXUS: Born on the track. Unleashed on the streets.

For over 40 years, Oxford has been a steadfast presence in the race paddock, supporting teams and nurturing talent. By continually assimilating insights from the track with feedback from the road, we have been able to engineer the highest performing real-world product range available anywhere today.

Designed and engineered from the ground up, NEXUS is the culmination of 4 years of research and development and more than 40 years of experience since racers started tearing around tracks wearing Oxford branded leathers.

Nexus: 4 Points Converge

Ultimate Protection

Exceptional comfort

Bold Styling

Racing Pedigree

NEXUS ONE-PIECE LEATHER SUIT

The NEXUS leather one-piece suit offers CE AAA rated protection, CE level 2 protectors at the shoulders, elbows, knees and hips, removable knee sliders, TPU abrasion resistant cups and engineered stretch zones at movement critical areas.

Sizes: S-5XL

RRP: £499.99

Black / Red – LM223204

Stealth Black – LM223205

Black / White – LM223206

NEXUS TWO-PIECE LEATHER SUIT

The NEXUS leather jacket & pant offers CE AAA rated protection, internal CE level 2 protectors at the shoulders, elbows, knees & hips, external TPU abrasion resistant cups at the shoulders and elbows, replaceable knee sliders and engineered stretch zones in movement-critical areas.

Sizes: S-5XL

Jacket RRP: £299.99

Pants RRP: £249.99

Stealth Black

Jacket – LM228101

Pant – LM223101

Black / White

Jacket – LM228102

Pant – LM223102

Black / Red

Jacket – LM228103

FEATURES

Protection

CE AAA Certified (EN 17092-2:2020)

CE level 2 protectors at the shoulder, elbow, hip & knee (EN 1621-1:2012)

External TPU shoulder, elbow and knee sliders for impact and abrasion resistance

Replaceable knee sliders (hook-and-loop attachment)

Back protector pocket (protector available separately)

Climate Control

Perforation zones across the suit

Stretch textiles enhance air flow and air circulation

Breathable mesh lining (fully removable)

Fabric & Construction

1.2mm genuine cowhide leather

Leather reinforcements at impact abrasion zones

Highly abrasion and tear resistant stretch textile

Neoprene rolled collar

Race hump for improved aerodynamics and airflow

Reinforced safety seams

Air mesh collar lining for increased comfort and breathability

Adjustability & Fit

Accordion leather stretch panels at the upper back, above the knee and waist offer improved flexibility

Large stretch panels at the shoulders, elbow, inner arm, crotch, inside knee/calf and waist for improved fit and movement on the bike

YKK semi-auto lock zippers at sleeve and hem openings

Pre-curved leg construction for an improved riding fit

Stretch Internal mesh lining works in conjunction with outer stretch zones

Coccyx padding on the seat

Zipper guards at the cuff, hem and main zipper openings

NEXUS KNEE SLIDERS

Nexus Knee Sliders are included with all Nexus leather pants and 1-piece race suits. Replacements are also available to purchase separately. Made from a hardwearing compound, with an excellent combination of skim performance and feel, these pads are ideal for racing, track days and normal road use.

RRP: £29.99

Code: OX926

