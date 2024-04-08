Search
Brand-new touring boots from TCX: the Tourstep WP

Brand-new touring boots from TCX: the Tourstep WP

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Brand-new Touring Boots From Tcx: The Tourstep WpMotorcycle footwear specialist, TCX has introduced a brand new touring boot for 2024, the Tourstep WP.

The Tourstep WP boots are ideal for any type of urban and long-distance casual riding.

Made from a microfibre upper and lined with a T-Dry waterproof membrane, the Tourstep WP boots offer protection from adverse weather conditions, ensuring feet stay dry and warm. There are reinforcements on the ankle, toe and heel to protect riders in an impact. TCX’s ZPlate® midsole insert provides protection, thanks to its transverse rigidity, while not sacrificing comfort due to its longitudinal flexibility.

Comfort and boot longevity is furthered by the inclusion of an Ortholite® cushioning footbed – unlike traditional foam, the Ortholite foam compresses less than 5% over the product’s lifetime, so the cushioning, fit and performance never change.

The innovative Groundtrax® rubber soles are engineered to provide optimal grip on and off the bike – even in wet weather to offer maximum confidence.

The Tourstep WP boots have a protective shifter guard and reflective inserts for maximum visibility in all conditions. They are fastened by a band and Velcro lace-up fastening system with a strap closure for a secure and precise fit.

The Tourstep WP boots come in black with an RRP of £149.99 and are available in sizes EU36-48.

For more information or to locate your local TCX Boots dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936. Brand-new Touring Boots From Tcx: The Tourstep Wp

