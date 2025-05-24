British Gp: The Brits Are Back!

The MotoGP championship landed on British soil for round 7 at Silverstone and Fridays free practice sessions saw lap records being broken throughout the series, leaving the promise of some exciting action for Saturday’s qualifying sessions.

Jake Dixon

2024 was a dream home Grand Prix for Dixon, who clinched the victory in front of his home crowd with an intense fight with Aron Canet. Silverstone’s stunning fast and flowing layout is once more the scene of a current tight title chase with Manuel Gonzalez sitting 16 points ahead of Canet and 38 ahead of Dixon. Advertisement

Friday Free practice saw Dixon second quickest of the session behind Gonzalez, setting a time of 2:03.410 and +0.811 adrift of 1st. The warmer conditions of Practice enabled riders to improve times which resulted in Dixon being shuffled down to 8th, but safely through to Q2.

Max Cook

The AJN Kawasaki British Superbike rider makes his MotoGP debut this weekend onboard the MLav Fibretech Moto3 bike. Cook, who has past experience on Moto3 bikes from his time with the Redbull Rookies and the Spanish CIV championship. The ride, which is available due to current team riders suffering injuries, has been a chance for Cook to race in front of a home Grand Prix crowd and with the only objective: enjoy!

The morning Free Practice saw Cook P26 with a time of 2:20.614 and 10.5 seconds off the pace, however during practice Cook was able to shave off 4 seconds and closed the gap to 6, which is a huge improvement between the two sessions.

Eddie O’Shea

Morning Free practice saw O’Shea 18th, 2 seconds from first place Rueda. The brit was able to shave those seconds off for Practice, however the pace improved throughout the grid which saw him P22 and needing to go through Q1.

Scott Ogden

It’s a new team for Ogden this year and he seems to be finding confidence with the package so far, Ogden was 4th quickest in Friday Free Practice with a time of 2:10.948. Ogden improved during Practice and ended the session P3 with a time of 2:09.505 and placing the Brit straight into Q2 for Saturday’s Qualifying session.

Saturday Qualifying Action starts 11:50 at Silverstone.

Photos: Hawk Media Services