British Superbikes: Bradley Ray was victorious in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Snetterton, marking a winning return to the Snetterton circuit for Raceways Yamaha, with Kyle Ryde and Tommy Bridewell making it a podium of title-winners.

At the start of the race, Ray launched into the lead ahead of Ryde and Rory Skinner who had completed the front row after Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying. Tommy Bridewell though was on a mission and he made a move on Skinner ahead of him; the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider instantly repaid the pass, but it wasn’t until a lap later the Honda Racing UK contender could make it stick.

Ray was delivering consistently rapid lap times, which gave him the edge to break the pack, whilst Ryde was again on the podium in second place, but for Honda Racing UK it marked their return to the top three after a challenging start to the season.

The battle for fourth was intense, but Leon Haslam emerged ahead of Christian Iddon and Danny Kent, with Max Cook getting ahead of Charlie Nesbitt who completed the top eight. Josh Brookes had been closing on the group but ended the race ninth just ahead of Storm Stacey who completed the top ten.

Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin did not take part in the opening race after he crashed during Free Practice 3. Following a CT scan at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, he has been found to have fractures to his hip socket and pelvis. He is in stable condition. Glenn will be reviewed tomorrow by the specialist team to decide an ongoing management plan. Advertisement

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, Race 1 result:

Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) +5.380s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +10.561s Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +18.848s Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +19.044s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) + 19.629s Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +20.416s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +20.598s Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) +21.674s Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) +26.075s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 104 Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) 82 Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) 77 Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 74 Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) 51 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 47 Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 47 Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 45 Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 35 Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) 29

